urgent

Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service

Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service

Superior Ambulance Service

Superior Ambulance Service

9835 Express Drive

Highland

630-832-2000

superiorambulance.com/indiana

Founded in 1959, Superior Ambulance Service has experienced exponential growth, now employing more than 3,000 and providing emergency medical services in five states.

Named Best in Region since 2018, Superior provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation to all of Northwest Indiana. The service also provides rotor and fixed-wing medical transportation for the most critical patients requiring transport to specialty centers.

“Superior employs over 350 EMS providers, dispatchers and administrative personnel in Northwest Indiana,” said Jeff Collins, Indiana general manager. “We offer an in-house EMT basic training at no cost for people interested in working on an ambulance.”

EMS drivers can drive the ambulance until they finish the EMT course.

SECOND PLACE

Hammond Fire Department

6110 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-853-6416

gohammond.com/departments/fire-department

THIRD PLACE

Elite Ambulance

11551 W. 184th Place

Orland Park, Ill.

219-322-6061

eliteamb.com

