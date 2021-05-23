Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service

Superior Ambulance Service

Multiple locations

219-923-9199

Timely and reliable transportation to an emergency room is of the utmost importance. Exceptional care while being transported can make a sharp difference in an outcome.

Whether for emergency transport or for moving critical care patients from one facility to another, Superior Ambulance is a name that’s recognized throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

Founded in 1959, Superior has provided professional transportation services to partnering hospitals and communities, including basic life support, advanced life support, critical care transport and aeromedical transportation.

"We are honored and proud to serve the people of Indiana," said Sherry Sink, EMT-B and Indiana Regional sales manager. "During the COVID emergency our vaccination teams have been out working to vaccinate our Homebound Hoosiers. Our hardworking dedicated staff of professional EMT’s and paramedics have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to assure emergency care is provided when needed.