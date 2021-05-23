 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service
urgent

Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service

Superior Ambulance

Superior Ambulance Service

Multiple locations

219-923-9199

superiorambulance.com

Timely and reliable transportation to an emergency room is of the utmost importance. Exceptional care while being transported can make a sharp difference in an outcome.

Whether for emergency transport or for moving critical care patients from one facility to another, Superior Ambulance is a name that’s recognized throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

Founded in 1959, Superior has provided professional transportation services to partnering hospitals and communities, including basic life support, advanced life support, critical care transport and aeromedical transportation.

"We are honored and proud to serve the people of Indiana," said Sherry Sink, EMT-B and Indiana Regional sales manager. "During the COVID emergency our vaccination teams have been out working to vaccinate our Homebound Hoosiers. Our hardworking dedicated staff of professional EMT’s and paramedics have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to assure emergency care is provided when needed.

SECOND PLACE

InHealth

Multiple locations

219-838-4444

indianahealth.care

THIRD PLACE

Elite Ambulance

5361 U.S. Hwy. 6, Suite C

Portage

219-322-6061

eliteambin.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts