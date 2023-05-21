Monarch Health & Wellness

7590 E. 109th Ave.

Crown Point

219-228-4224

Since Monarch Health & Wellness opened in June 2022, the team has strived to provide superior and passionate medical care. Led by medical provider and owner Cassie Layne, the center specializes in customized medical weight loss, thyroid optimization, vitamin injections and telehealth appointments.

“This care is built upon human connection and personalized care with an unmatched patient experience,” Layne says.

Chronic conditions such as obesity may have several root causes and contributing factors such as genetics, lifestyle and hormone imbalances, which is why Layne says it’s important to customize weight-loss solutions. Before developing a medical weight loss program, the staff analyzes the patient’s health history, lab values, symptoms, lifestyle and body composition.

“The nurse practitioners and staff at Monarch Health & Wellness celebrate with their patients daily as they reach their goals along their health journey,” Layne says.

SECOND PLACE

Community Healthcare System Healthy 4 Life

801 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 402

Munster

219-836-4900

1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 200

Hobart

219-947-6122

THIRD PLACE

GN Endocrinology

Multiple locations