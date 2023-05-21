Monarch Health & Wellness
7590 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-228-4224
Since Monarch Health & Wellness opened in June 2022, the team has strived to provide superior and passionate medical care. Led by medical provider and owner Cassie Layne, the center specializes in customized medical weight loss, thyroid optimization, vitamin injections and telehealth appointments.
“This care is built upon human connection and personalized care with an unmatched patient experience,” Layne says.
Chronic conditions such as obesity may have several root causes and contributing factors such as genetics, lifestyle and hormone imbalances, which is why Layne says it’s important to customize weight-loss solutions. Before developing a medical weight loss program, the staff analyzes the patient’s health history, lab values, symptoms, lifestyle and body composition.
“The nurse practitioners and staff at Monarch Health & Wellness celebrate with their patients daily as they reach their goals along their health journey,” Layne says.
SECOND PLACE
Community Healthcare System Healthy 4 Life
801 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 402
Munster
219-836-4900
1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 200
Hobart
219-947-6122
THIRD PLACE
GN Endocrinology
Multiple locations