Best Memory Care Facility

Residences Senior Living
401 U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-864-0700
2300 Village Point
Chesterton
219-921-5200
Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Coffee Creek in Chesterton are senior living communities that can help with memory care and provide a loving environment for those who need it. Physician-owned and locally operated, Residences offers maximum independence, compassionate memory support, dignity, health and modern senior living in private studio apartments.
The memory support program provides a safe, stimulating environment for those with memory challenges. Independence and compassionate care are blended to give residents all the independence they want, with the assistance they need.
According to its website, Residences’ mission is to maintain quality of life for residents, their families and staff members.
“We’re deeply honored to win first place in the Memory Care category. It is a huge testament to each and every one of our amazing and dedicated team members,” says Operations Manager Melissa Caldwell. “Last year was hard for so many people and businesses, but for the senior living industry, it was especially challenging for residents, staff and families. To know all of our hard work to keep so many people safe and connected didn’t go unnoticed means a lot.”
SECOND PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
THIRD PLACE
Brentwood at Hobart Assisted Living & Memory Care
1420 St. Marys Circle
Hobart
219-945-1968