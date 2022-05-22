Best Men's Clothing Store

Zandstra's Store for Men

2627 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-3545

"When men find a store they like and can count on, they'll come back to shop again and again," says Zandstra's Store for Men owner Dale Tanis.

Tanis knows what he's talking about. He says the store sees a great deal of repeat business and familiar faces, which of course contribute its success. The high fashion retailer has been around for 59 years, started by the Zandstra family in 1963. In 1991, Tanis, an employee of the store, took over the business and hasn't looked back.

Zandstra's carries high-quality clothing, which Tanis says makes their selection more special.

"We're a specialty store, and we try to live up to that classification," Tanis explains. "People appreciate our variety and the attentive customer service we offer."

In addition to catering to the well-dressed man, Zandstra's has an alteration department for garments it sells.

Tanis notes that this is the second year in a row that Zandstra's was voted Best of the Region.

"It’s always gratifying to get this type of recognition and appreciation from the general public," he says.

SECOND PLACE

John Cicco's Menswear

8250 Mississippi St.

Merrillville

219-769-1744

THIRD PLACE

Kohl's

Multiple locations

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0