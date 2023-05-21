John Cicco’s Menswear

8250 Mississippi St.

Merrillville

219-769-1744

When Tina Popp graduated from college, she had a job lined up teaching at Arizona State University. But at the last minute, she changed her mind and stayed home to own the family business— John Cicco’s Menswear.

“No regrets,” Popp says. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”

And customers love the 71-year-old business as it was named the Best Men’s Clothing Store.

“We offer better clothing and excellent customer service,” Popp says. “We do our alterations right here on-site. We try to make it the greatest experience that you can have for whatever event you have coming up.”

She adds that her staff is top-flight as well.

“They have done this all their lives,” she says. “I’m very blessed to have a great staff.”

SECOND PLACE

Zandstra’s Store for Men

2627 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-3545

THIRD PLACE

Kali Apparel

401 N. Halleck St.

DeMotte

219-987-2416