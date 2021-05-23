Best Men's Clothing Store

Zandstra’s Store For Men

2627 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-3545

Zandstra’s Store For Men has built a strong history in downtown Highland, and that includes its dedicated customer base.

“We see many familiar faces who continue to patronize the store, which is very gratifying,” said Dale Tanis, owner of Zandstra’s. “It's also a great pleasure to see the second and third generation of customers finding the store's merchandise and service to their liking.”

Tanis said Zandstra’s has been in the downtown Highland area since it opened in 1963.

“The building it occupies now was built in 1968, and we have been the one and only tenant ever since,” Tanis said. “There is always someone in the store to help with determining correct size and fit and also provide helpful suggestions in matching and coordinating garments.”

SECOND PLACE

J.C. Penney