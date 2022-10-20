Best Mental Health Clinic

Healing Center

Multiple locations

The Healing Center helps people of all ages by providing mental and behavioral health therapy.

“The Healing Center is one of the few clinics in the Chicagoland area that specializes in pediatric mental health,” said Shelley Skas, a licensed clinical professional counselor at Healing Center. “We serve children ages 4 to 18, and many of our therapists are available to support our clients as they transition into adulthood.”

Healing Center also specializes in therapy for adults.

“We serve families as far as Kankakee, Elgin, Cicero and the Indiana border,” Skas said. “Our reach stands as a testament to the quality of services we provide.”

One of the services available is equine therapy for children and adults.

“We offer group therapy for children to work on self-esteem, self-awareness, ADHD, trauma, depression and anxiety,” Skas said. “We offer a specialized program with equine assisted therapy for adults that are veterans and first responders.”

She said many people at Healing Center are involved to support patients and their families.

“We work as a team to ensure that each patient and family receives tailored care and support that fits their specific needs,” Skas said. “This will include frequent reviews of the treatment plan during team meetings to ensure that all providers and staff on the patients’ team are prepared for each session.”

SECOND PLACE

Westside Children's Therapy

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital

1004 Pawlak Pkwy.

New Lenox

844-580-5000