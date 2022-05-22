Best Mental Health Counseling

Heartland Wellness Center

2068 Lucas Pkwy.

Lowell

219-690-7025

The unique blend of health-care specialists and professionals at Heartland Wellness Center & OCD Behavioral Health Center come together to answer the question: “Can we provide an environment where clients are empowered to embrace an authentic connection to healing and recovery?”

The Wellness Center offers a guided, holistic approach to help patients reach their wellness goals, while the Recovery Center focuses on healing for those struggling with the pain of addiction.

Behavioral health specialists assist patients with mental and emotional well-being when life becomes overwhelming, while an alumni program called Heartland Heartbeats helps those who have gone through their journey at Heartland to stay connected, motivated and healthy.

"Heartland Wellness Center has an amazing team of professionals who are passionate and purposeful about the work they do and are dedicated to the clients we serve," said Jaime Rogers, director of operations. "It is an honor to be here in our community serving in this capacity."

SECOND PLACE

Anxiety & OCD Behavioral Health Center

900 Ridge Road, Suite F

Munster

1100 S. Calumet Road, Suite 3B

Chesterton

219-228-7630

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Campagna Academy

7403 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-322-8614

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8112

