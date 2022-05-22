Best Mental Health Counseling

Heartland Wellness Center
2068 Lucas Pkwy.
Lowell
219-690-7025
The unique blend of health-care specialists and professionals at Heartland Wellness Center & OCD Behavioral Health Center come together to answer the question: “Can we provide an environment where clients are empowered to embrace an authentic connection to healing and recovery?”
The Wellness Center offers a guided, holistic approach to help patients reach their wellness goals, while the Recovery Center focuses on healing for those struggling with the pain of addiction.
Behavioral health specialists assist patients with mental and emotional well-being when life becomes overwhelming, while an alumni program called Heartland Heartbeats helps those who have gone through their journey at Heartland to stay connected, motivated and healthy.
People are also reading…
"Heartland Wellness Center has an amazing team of professionals who are passionate and purposeful about the work they do and are dedicated to the clients we serve," said Jaime Rogers, director of operations. "It is an honor to be here in our community serving in this capacity."
SECOND PLACE
Anxiety & OCD Behavioral Health Center
900 Ridge Road, Suite F
Munster
1100 S. Calumet Road, Suite 3B
Chesterton
219-228-7630
THIRD PLACE (Tie)
Campagna Academy
7403 Cline Ave.
Schererville
219-322-8614
NorthShore Health Centers
Multiple locations
219-763-8112