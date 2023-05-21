Never Alone Recovery

Munster

844-422-2311

More people are reconnecting with loved ones, restoring their health and realizing their full potential, thanks to the team at Never Alone Recovery.

Helping addicts find recovery and their loved ones find peace, Never Alone Recovery assists with staging interventions, offers placement in highly rated and accredited programs across the county, co-hosts a free weekly online support group with the Keys to Freedom Foundation and continues to build a one-of-a-kind recovery community.

“Whether you’re struggling in active addiction, feeling helpless to a loved one’s suffering or you’re interested in sharing in peers’ recovery victories and milestones, Never Alone Recovery has something to offer you,” says Dane O’Leary, chief marketing officer.

SECOND PLACE

Heartland Wellness Center

2068 Lucas Pkwy.

Lowell

219-690-7025

THIRD PLACE

Anxiety & OCD Behavioral Health Center

322 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 105

Schererville

1100 S. Calumet Road, Suite 3B

Chesterton

219-228-7630