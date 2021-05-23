Best Mental Health Counseling

A Positive Approach to Teen Health

5997 Carlson Ave.

Portage

219-254-2678

Has your teen learned about healthy lifestyle choices in school? Chances are that information may have come from A Positive Approach to Teen Health. The educational nonprofit produces curricula for educators in school districts nationwide and provides direct-outreach services in nine counties throughout Northwest Indiana.

According to its website, PATH’s mission is to equip, empower and encourage teens to make healthy choices through life skills, relationship and character-building education. It also notes that since its inception in 1993, PATH has helped educate and empower more than 200,000 teens.

The organization engages teens in interactive classroom sessions designed to showcase medically accurate facts about life-impacting issues: social interactions, relationships, addictions, teen pregnancy, suicide prevention and the benefits of doing well in school.