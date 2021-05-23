 Skip to main content
Best Mental Health Counseling
urgent

Best Mental Health Counseling

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series

A Positive Approach to Teen Health

5997 Carlson Ave.

Portage

219-254-2678

positiveteenhealth.org

Has your teen learned about healthy lifestyle choices in school? Chances are that information may have come from A Positive Approach to Teen Health. The educational nonprofit produces curricula for educators in school districts nationwide and provides direct-outreach services in nine counties throughout Northwest Indiana.

According to its website, PATH’s mission is to equip, empower and encourage teens to make healthy choices through life skills, relationship and character-building education. It also notes that since its inception in 1993, PATH has helped educate and empower more than 200,000 teens.

The organization engages teens in interactive classroom sessions designed to showcase medically accurate facts about life-impacting issues: social interactions, relationships, addictions, teen pregnancy, suicide prevention and the benefits of doing well in school.

"Being recognized for our work speaks to the passion of our board and program facilitators as well as the support and trust of our collaborative partners and donors,” notes PATH Executive Director Donna Golob. “ Our vision is to provide tools needed to assist youth in becoming the best that they can be."

SECOND PLACE

Anxiety & OCD Behavioral Health Center

900 Ridge Rd., Suite F

Munster

219-228-7630

anxietybehavioralhealth.com

THIRD PLACE

Campagna Academy

7403 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-322-8614

campagnaacademy.org

