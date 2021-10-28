Best Mental Health

Westside Children's Therapy

Multiple locations

815-469-1500

There has been an increased focus on addressing adult mental health issues in recent years, but it's also important to note that children need such support as well. The clinical professionals at Westside Children's Therapy provide services for children from birth to age 18. The 16-location practice is celebrating its 25th year of focusing on therapy quality, parent support and customer experience.

Westside’s clinics include private treatment rooms and specialty therapy rooms to practice at-home behaviors. The facilities' therapeutically designed equipment and spaces, such as large gyms with rock walls, jumping ledges, ball pits and more, create an environment in which kids feel comfortable coming to therapy.

"We focus on the needs of children in a welcoming and comfortable environment for the ages we serve," notes Dr. Dave Lapsker, Westside's vice president and chief development officer.