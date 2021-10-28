Westside Children's Therapy
Multiple locations
815-469-1500
There has been an increased focus on addressing adult mental health issues in recent years, but it's also important to note that children need such support as well. The clinical professionals at Westside Children's Therapy provide services for children from birth to age 18. The 16-location practice is celebrating its 25th year of focusing on therapy quality, parent support and customer experience.
Westside’s clinics include private treatment rooms and specialty therapy rooms to practice at-home behaviors. The facilities' therapeutically designed equipment and spaces, such as large gyms with rock walls, jumping ledges, ball pits and more, create an environment in which kids feel comfortable coming to therapy.
"We focus on the needs of children in a welcoming and comfortable environment for the ages we serve," notes Dr. Dave Lapsker, Westside's vice president and chief development officer.
Lapsker explains that Westside's therapy differentiates it from the rest. Therapists receive ongoing training to provide the highest quality care for their young patients. He says he is humbled and honored that Westside has been acknowledged for their outstanding services and selected as the Best Mental Health practice by the communities in which they serve.
"Right now, more than ever, kids need access to appropriate pediatric counseling and mental health services. It's our responsibility to make sure these kids get the support they deserve," he says.
SECOND PLACE
Linden Oaks Behavioral Health – Mokena
9697 191st St.
Mokena
630-305-5027
THIRD PLACE
Banyan Treatment Centers - Chicago
50 S. Main St.,Suite 290
Naperville
630-333-9912