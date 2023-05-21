Asada Grill & Cantina

2907 45th St.

Highland

219-934-0400

The staff at Asada Grill & Cantina wants their customers to feel like family. It’s that kind of philosophy that has helped them establish a base of loyal customers who return to dine in this restaurant that feels like home.

“We provide good food and good service," says Rigo Gutierrez, who owns the restaurant with cousin Oscar Gutierrez and Chef Miguel Padilla. "That’s been our mentality. We want to serve traditional food like you would have at home. We try to bring that to the table.”

Its signature dish, Carne Asada, is a 24-hour marinated skirt steak that “goes through a huge process to obtain the flavor and tenderness,” says Gutierrez.

“We have great selections with traditional flavors of where we’re from in every dish. We put a lot of time and effort into making it authentic to our culture,” Gutierrez says of the trio from Mexico City and Michoacan.

Asada also has a wine and tequila collection, the tequila made through a collaboration with Maestro Dobel Tequila brand. There’s an impressive bar display with the largest tequila collection in Northwest Indiana — with more than 160 varieties.

“I’m very thankful for all the great support from our customers, teammates and family and, of course, my partners,” says Gutierrez. “This work has been done as a group, and I’m very thankful for that. Thanks to God and all the regulars who support us.”

SECOND PLACE

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

THIRD PLACE

Fat Burrito

Multiple locations