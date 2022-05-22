Best Mexican Food

Asada Grill & Cantina

2907 45th St.

Highland

219-934-0400

When you find a restaurant where you’re treated like family, you know you’ve found a winner. That’s what Oscar Gutierrez thinks makes Asada Grill & Cantina so special. The restaurant opened in 2015 in Griffith and quickly outgrew its space. “We were so busy we moved to our new location in Highland. It’s about three times larger than the previous one.”

Gutierrez said that a lot of regulars come back over and over again. “We want to make sure this environment is happy and family-oriented,” he said. Some of the must-try items he recommends are the skirt steak, fajitas and ribeye. The meats are marinated and very tender and flavorful. Fajitas are served in a hot skillet, which customers love.

One unique item is a whole red snapper with head and tail included. While Gutierrez said it may not be for everyone, it is a traditional Mexican preparation with a very authentic taste.

The bar boasts 62 tequila options. Be sure to visit on Mondays for half-off house margaritas.

SECOND PLACE

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

THIRD PLACE

Jalapenos

200 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-4444

