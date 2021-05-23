Best Mexican Food

El Taco Real
El Taco Real’s success after 47 years can be attributed to the approach it took at the start. “The innovation that gave El Taco Real its popularity and longevity is that we took traditional, old-school Mexican grandma recipes and passed them through an American lens,” said Raymundo Garcia, who started in the family business as a kid and still refers to himself as “the busboy.”
What began as an eight-stool counter operation has become an iconic Region restaurant.
The pork tacos were the initial main attraction and remain popular. “Unlike most other Mexican restaurants of the time, our taco meat was, and continues to be, hand-trimmed and diced. Our family came from Northern Mexico so our cooking style did as well. The tacos featured fresh tomato, onion, garlic and chile japones sauce. Fresh, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and only the best ingredients were used. From there we added picadillo beef and shredded chicken as taco fillers,” Garcia explained.
“Typical Mexican street food like tostadas and tamales, sopes and enchiladas filled out our main menu. Next we remastered grandma’s dinner dishes — pork chops in a tomato/garlic braise, pork ribs in tomatillo sauce, Mexican beef rib soup, menudo, pozole and fajitas, along with guacamole and nachitos for appetizers. Lentin specials bring fish tacos, red snapper and seafood consume.”
The pandemic caused a big shift to more takeout, but El Taco Real was able to keep 85% of staff and are happy to be welcoming diners back to the restaurant in a safe way.
