Best Mexican Food

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

El Taco Real’s success after 47 years can be attributed to the approach it took at the start. “The innovation that gave El Taco Real its popularity and longevity is that we took traditional, old-school Mexican grandma recipes and passed them through an American lens,” said Raymundo Garcia, who started in the family business as a kid and still refers to himself as “the busboy.”

What began as an eight-stool counter operation has become an iconic Region restaurant.

The pork tacos were the initial main attraction and remain popular. “Unlike most other Mexican restaurants of the time, our taco meat was, and continues to be, hand-trimmed and diced. Our family came from Northern Mexico so our cooking style did as well. The tacos featured fresh tomato, onion, garlic and chile japones sauce. Fresh, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and only the best ingredients were used. From there we added picadillo beef and shredded chicken as taco fillers,” Garcia explained.