Best Mexican Restaurant

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar
28 Kansas St.
Frankfort
815-534-1640
Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is fun and lively and delicious. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it for Rosie. The rest is history.
Offering a fresh, modern take on Mexican classics and a wide selection of refreshing cocktails, Fat Rosie’s is a perfect place to celebrate, unwind and indulge.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Buenas Nachos
21016 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-8353
THIRD PLACE
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
10128 191st St.
Mokena
708-478-7766
18250 S. Cicero Ave.
Country Club Hills
708-798-4223