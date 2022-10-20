Best Mexican Restaurant

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is fun and lively and delicious. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it for Rosie. The rest is history.