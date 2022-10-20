 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Mexican Restaurant

  • 0
 Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

28 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-534-1640

fatrosies.com

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is fun and lively and delicious. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it for Rosie. The rest is history.

Offering a fresh, modern take on Mexican classics and a wide selection of refreshing cocktails, Fat Rosie’s is a perfect place to celebrate, unwind and indulge.

SECOND PLACE

Buenas Nachos

21016 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-8353

www.buenasnachos.com

THIRD PLACE

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

10128 191st St.

Mokena

708-478-7766

18250 S. Cicero Ave.

Country Club Hills

708-798-4223

elcortezrestaurant.com

