Best Mexican Restaurant
urgent

Best Mexican Restaurant

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Mexican Restaurant

 Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

28 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-534-1640

fatrosies.com

For a place that’s fun and lively and delicious, Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is the place to be. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion and confidant. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it after Rosie. The rest is history.

Offering a fresh, modern take on Mexican classics and a wide selection of refreshing cocktails on the beverage menu, Fat Rosie’s is a perfect place to celebrate, to unwind, to toast, to relax and to indulge.

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar was also voted Best Happy Hour.

SECOND PLACE

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

10128 191st St.

Mokena

708-478-7766

18250 S. Cicero Ave.

Country Club Hills

708-798-4223

elcortezrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

Mama Maria’s Taco and Tequila Bar

16117 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-3346

mamamariasorland.com

