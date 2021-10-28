Best Mexican Restaurant

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar
28 Kansas St.
Frankfort
815-534-1640
For a place that’s fun and lively and delicious, Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is the place to be. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion and confidant. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it after Rosie. The rest is history.
Offering a fresh, modern take on Mexican classics and a wide selection of refreshing cocktails on the beverage menu, Fat Rosie’s is a perfect place to celebrate, to unwind, to toast, to relax and to indulge.
Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar was also voted Best Happy Hour.
SECOND PLACE
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
10128 191st St.
Mokena
708-478-7766
18250 S. Cicero Ave.
Country Club Hills
708-798-4223
THIRD PLACE
Mama Maria’s Taco and Tequila Bar
16117 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-403-3346