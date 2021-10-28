Best Mexican Restaurant

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

For a place that’s fun and lively and delicious, Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is the place to be. Who is Fat Rosie you may wonder? It’s the beloved donkey of an agave farmer that chef/proprietor Scott Harris met on a trip to Mexico. He admired the relationship between the two, Fat Rosie being the farmer’s trusted companion and confidant. Legend has it that one night after sharing many shots of tequila, Harris promised the farmer he would one day open a tequila bar and name it after Rosie. The rest is history.