Best Microbrewery
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Off Square Brewing

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Parkway

Crown Point

219-310-8898

offsquarebrewing.com

A wide range of craft beers on tap. A varied menu of nicely paired food. A cool atmosphere. A patio. What more could you want in a brew pub? Off Square Brewing in Crown Point checks all the boxes. With 15-18 types of beer at any given time, you’re sure to find something to fit your palate.

The brewery emerged from a partnership between two friends who had been brewing together for three years, aiming to make it their full-time jobs. Between them, they have nearly four decades of experience in home brewing.

Some of the top sellers, according to sales manager Barb Smrecansky, are Long Day IPA, Tropik Thunder Pineapple IPA & 65 South Pilsner. The menu was recently updated, but you’ll still find some customer favorites such as the Diner Double Burger, mac & cheese and its popular ramen.

“The atmosphere here at Off Square Brewing is laid back,” said Smrecansky. “We want you to come relax and enjoy the experience of great food, amazing beer and fantastic staff.”

Keep an eye on the Facebook page and website for the announcement of new brews, lives bands and upcoming events. The brewery’s 4th anniversary party takes place June 19 and be sure to join them at Bulldog Park on August 14 for the 2nd Annual Beer, Bacon & Bourbon Fest.

SECOND PLACE

18th Street Brewery

5417 Oakley Ave.

Hammond

219-803-0820

18thstreetbrewery.com

5725 Miller Ave.

Gary

219-939-8802

18thstreetbrewery.com

THIRD PLACE

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E. Main St.

Griffith

219-513-9341

newoberpfalz.com

