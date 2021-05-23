Best Microbrewery

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Parkway

Crown Point

219-310-8898

A wide range of craft beers on tap. A varied menu of nicely paired food. A cool atmosphere. A patio. What more could you want in a brew pub? Off Square Brewing in Crown Point checks all the boxes. With 15-18 types of beer at any given time, you’re sure to find something to fit your palate.

The brewery emerged from a partnership between two friends who had been brewing together for three years, aiming to make it their full-time jobs. Between them, they have nearly four decades of experience in home brewing.

Some of the top sellers, according to sales manager Barb Smrecansky, are Long Day IPA, Tropik Thunder Pineapple IPA & 65 South Pilsner. The menu was recently updated, but you’ll still find some customer favorites such as the Diner Double Burger, mac & cheese and its popular ramen.

“The atmosphere here at Off Square Brewing is laid back,” said Smrecansky. “We want you to come relax and enjoy the experience of great food, amazing beer and fantastic staff.”