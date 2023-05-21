Fuzzyline Brewing Co.

2712 Condit St.

Highland

219-513-9588

Fuzzyline Brewing Co. opened in May 2021, but it didn’t take beer lovers long to recognize what a good thing they had. "I am a lifelong Highland resident, so I was determined to bring a brewery to my hometown,” says owner Al Robertson. “The focus has always been making beer with style, not to style. There are strict guidelines on beer styles and parameters. At Fuzzyline, we brew in between the lines of beer styles. I think that's what makes us stand out — always changing, making a unique and well-crafted product.”

The food menu is just as special. “Our kitchen echoes the Fuzzyline mentality with eclectic and elevated bar food. We try to emphasize local ingredients in the kitchen and brewery,” says Robertson. “It's approachable, but with some complex and unique flavors that most people aren't used to experiencing at a typical Northwest Indiana brewery.”

Signature beers include sours that highlight local ingredients. Heirloom is made with local tomatoes and basil, and Sunflower is made with sunflowers from Scheeringa Farms. The Dead Milkman Stout features coffee roasted in Munster by Bean Me Up Roastery. Hops come from Howe Farms in Crown Point and malt from Sugar Creek Malt.

“Customer service is our priority and we work hard to gain the trust of our patrons,” says Robertson. “This allows us to guide the customer experience and lead people to try beer and food they otherwise wouldn’t."

SECOND PLACE

SJ Malt Brothers Brewing

9585 N. Industrial Drive

St. John

219-365-6506

THIRD PLACE

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Pkwy.

Crown Point

219-310-8898