Best Mortgage Company

Cross Country Mortgage (Tie)

The Wendy Krischke Team

233 E. 84th Drive, Suite 205

Merrillville

219-750-9591

Cross Country Mortgage prides itself on developing rewarding, long-term customer relationships. Licensed professional Wendy Krischke, Merrillville branch manager, opened her branch in 2011 and has been in lending 27 years.

To help close loans quickly and save clients money, Cross Country Mortgage loan officers use advanced mortgage technology. That matches buyers with a mortgage to suit their needs, while providing them knowledge and support.

A Freddie Mac- Fannie Mae- and Ginnie Mae-approved seller/servicer, Cross Country offers home purchase, refinance and home equity products. Among the awards earned are Top Producer from trade magazine Scotsman Guide; Top Company Culture, Entrepreneur magazine, 2018; and Customer Service Award, Smart Business magazine, 2017.

Krischke credits superior customer service with making the lending process easy and stress-free.

"Our culture is based on honesty, humility, integrity, and service — whether you’re stuck in the snow on a cold winter night or seeking to achieve the American dream of homeownership," she said. “The most rewarding part of our job is that we love giving people the keys to their new house. It’s what motivates my whole team."

The Mortgage Exchange (Tie)

Multiple locations

219-728-2059

“We want to help our clients succeed and come back to us for future lending needs,” said Dan Fowler, managing member at The Mortgage Exchange. That means making the process personal.

The Mortgage Exchange has customized loan products to fit almost every situation. The residential mortgage banker specializes in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, FHA, Jumbo, USDA and VA financing.

Fowler says employees help clients make an educated decision on mortgage products and financial goals in a comfortable environment.

“We want our clients and employees to have an enjoyable experience. It makes the process as seamless as possible and not stressful,” says Fowler.

“It’s most rewarding being able to provide someone with what they need — a home for their family or an investment property they want,” says Fowler.

SECOND PLACE

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Direct Mortgage Loans

The Michelle Jacinto Team

8227 Wicker Ave.

St John

219-924-5554

