Michelle Jacinto Team
Direct Mortgage Loans
8227 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-924-5554
Michelle Jacinto has been a mortgage lender for more than 20 years. “Once I began, I knew this would be my career for life,” she says. “I began the Michelle Jacinto Team with Direct Mortgage Loans to provide a better client experience and serve more families without losing quality of service.”
Jacinto joined Direct Mortgage six years ago as a loan officer and now has an “amazing” team of 14. Business has doubled in the last few years.
Direct Mortgage Loans is a full-service mortgage lender offering residential and investment property loans.
“We are known for going the extra mile to find the right solution for our clients,” Jacinto says. “Clients can go anyplace for a loan. They choose me because of my knowledge and the care my team takes. We have a fantastic reputation in the area for delivering what we promise.
“Our other secret sauce is the leadership in our company.” Direct Mortgage encourages the goal of excellent client experiences. “That starts from the top, and it shines through our work,” she says.
“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who took the time to vote for us. We are blessed to have a hardworking, talented team and the best clients and partners! Thank you for choosing The Michelle Jacinto Team of Direct Mortgage Loans.”
SECOND PLACE
The Mortgage Exchange
890 E. Sidewalk Road
Chesterton
219-728-2059
THIRD PLACE
The Wendy Krischke Team
CrossCountry Mortgage
233 E. 84th Drive, Suite 205
Merrillville
219-240-1116