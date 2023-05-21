Michelle Jacinto Team

Direct Mortgage Loans

8227 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-924-5554

Michelle Jacinto has been a mortgage lender for more than 20 years. “Once I began, I knew this would be my career for life,” she says. “I began the Michelle Jacinto Team with Direct Mortgage Loans to provide a better client experience and serve more families without losing quality of service.”

Jacinto joined Direct Mortgage six years ago as a loan officer and now has an “amazing” team of 14. Business has doubled in the last few years.

Direct Mortgage Loans is a full-service mortgage lender offering residential and investment property loans.

“We are known for going the extra mile to find the right solution for our clients,” Jacinto says. “Clients can go anyplace for a loan. They choose me because of my knowledge and the care my team takes. We have a fantastic reputation in the area for delivering what we promise.

“Our other secret sauce is the leadership in our company.” Direct Mortgage encourages the goal of excellent client experiences. “That starts from the top, and it shines through our work,” she says.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who took the time to vote for us. We are blessed to have a hardworking, talented team and the best clients and partners! Thank you for choosing The Michelle Jacinto Team of Direct Mortgage Loans.”

SECOND PLACE

The Mortgage Exchange

890 E. Sidewalk Road

Chesterton

219-728-2059

THIRD PLACE

The Wendy Krischke Team

CrossCountry Mortgage

233 E. 84th Drive, Suite 205

Merrillville

219-240-1116