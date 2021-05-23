Michelle Jacinto Team

Direct Mortgage Loans

8227 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-924-5554

This is the second year in a row the Michelle Jacinto Team won Best Mortgage Company, and Jacinto was happy to hear that.

“We have a small team and for us to knock it down twice against big, large companies is exciting,” she said.

Speaking of awards, Jacinto learned in late April that she was named one of the top originators in the nation by Mortgage Professional America.

Her team’s approach is to try to outwork the competition, a goal to which it brings a lot of experience. She said many have at least 10 years and she has 20.

“We work super hard. We are available and have a good reputation in the area,” said Jacinto, an Army veteran. “Agents trust us. Our clients count on us. We’re fast, efficient, affordable and those are the most important things to our customers. And we’re great communicators.”