Best Mortgage Lender

Tony Pigatti
Wintrust Mortgage
Multiple locations
630-254-8946
Tony Pigatti has spent 30 years in the business and jokes to his customers “If you’re not good at something after 30 years, do something else.”
He’s probably not going to be doing something else anytime soon.
Pigatti seems to have a good grasp on what he is doing as he is based in Elmhurst but still picked up votes in the South Suburbs to win this category.
“I’m very patient, I’m very experienced and I’m very knowledgeable,” he said. “The education of the loan process is very critical and very important to me. I take my time with almost every client and educate them on what they are getting themselves into.
“A lot of people who do what I do don’t do that. This process can be riddled with anxiety and nerves and if you walk people through what the process is, you have a better experience for your customer. I manage a group of people and we take that very seriously.”
SECOND PLACE
Roland Gomez
CrossCountry Mortgage
7270 W. College Drive, Suite 202
Palos Heights
708-372-4202
THIRD PLACE
Jason Gansho
Key Mortgage Services
475 N. Martingale Road, Suite 100
Schaumburg
847-296-5757