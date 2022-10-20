Best Mortgage Lender

Tony Pigatti

Wintrust Mortgage

Multiple locations

630-254-8946

Tony Pigatti has spent 30 years in the business and jokes to his customers “If you’re not good at something after 30 years, do something else.”

He’s probably not going to be doing something else anytime soon.

Pigatti seems to have a good grasp on what he is doing as he is based in Elmhurst but still picked up votes in the South Suburbs to win this category.

“I’m very patient, I’m very experienced and I’m very knowledgeable,” he said. “The education of the loan process is very critical and very important to me. I take my time with almost every client and educate them on what they are getting themselves into.

“A lot of people who do what I do don’t do that. This process can be riddled with anxiety and nerves and if you walk people through what the process is, you have a better experience for your customer. I manage a group of people and we take that very seriously.”

SECOND PLACE

Roland Gomez

CrossCountry Mortgage

7270 W. College Drive, Suite 202

Palos Heights

708-372-4202

THIRD PLACE

Jason Gansho

Key Mortgage Services

475 N. Martingale Road, Suite 100

Schaumburg

847-296-5757