 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Mortgage Lender
urgent

Best Mortgage Lender

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
Best Mortgage Lender

Rebecca Mott at CrossCountry Mortgage

Rebecca Mott

CrossCountry Mortgage

19235 Wolf Road, Suite 100

Mokena,

708-719-4284

crosscountrymortgage.com/Team-Mott/Rebecca-Mott

With more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, Rebecca Mott has worked with many builders in the Chicagoland area who value her knowledge and skill to assist their clients. Mott focuses on the purchase business as well as refinancing clients' mortgage to lower their rates or consolidate debts.

Mott relies on good communication with her clients and keeping them apprised during every step of the loan application.

SECOND PLACE

Gary Trimmer

Guaranteed Rate

24113 Lockport St., Suites A & B

Plainfield

630-925-0147

people.rate.com/gary-trimmer-1802015

THIRD PLACE

Rob Slovin

Guaranteed Rate

20 Kansas St., Suite 200

Frankfort

630-364-7589

people.rate.com/rob-slovin-130487

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts