Best Motorcycle Dealer

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

1151 U.S. Hwy. 30

Valparaiso

219-462-2223

hdvalpo.com

Be it clothing, parts or a motorcycle, Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso has what customers want.

Jeff Haggerty, general manager, said customers often expect the “latest and greatest” Harley products when they visit, and the business has been working to offer just that for 25 years.

When it is time for maintenance, its service department knows people want their bikes back fast. However, the team takes the time to recognize how good a Harley can look, cleaning bikes after every service.

“We try to give them back to the customers cleaner than they came to us,” Haggerty said.

Exciting products new for 2021 include the Pan America, Harley-Davidson’s first adventure touring motorcycle, as well as new trikes.

Three-wheeled motorcycles have been popular, Haggerty said, helping to get more people on the road even if it’s later in life.

“(The trike) is really extending the life of our rider another 10 years” Haggerty said.

Riding a part of American history is one of the best parts of owning a Harley-Davidson, Haggerty said.

SECOND PLACE

Lake Cycle

7911 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-769-7184

lakecycle.com

THIRD PLACE

Maxim Power Sports

5901 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-942-0548

maximpowersports.com

