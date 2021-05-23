Best Motorcycle Dealer

Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

1151 U.S. Hwy. 30

Valparaiso

219-462-2223

Be it clothing, parts or a motorcycle, Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso has what customers want.

Jeff Haggerty, general manager, said customers often expect the “latest and greatest” Harley products when they visit, and the business has been working to offer just that for 25 years.

When it is time for maintenance, its service department knows people want their bikes back fast. However, the team takes the time to recognize how good a Harley can look, cleaning bikes after every service.

“We try to give them back to the customers cleaner than they came to us,” Haggerty said.

Exciting products new for 2021 include the Pan America, Harley-Davidson’s first adventure touring motorcycle, as well as new trikes.

Three-wheeled motorcycles have been popular, Haggerty said, helping to get more people on the road even if it’s later in life.