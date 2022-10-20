Best Motorcycle Dealer

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
17801 S. LaGrange Road
Tinley Park
708-623-6000
When it comes to choosing a motorcycle, shopping where’s there’s expertise is important, says Chris Tragos, marketing manager at Chi-Town Harley-Davidson. “We feature world-class knowledge and experience within the motorcycle industry.”
The motorcycle dealer also provides a dealership environment that invites good times, great people and quality products, says Tragos. “We are committed to providing the best possible experience in the South Suburbs and the motorcycle culture.”
People are also reading…
The l39,000-square-foot facility, with its full sales and service, offers a big selection of new and premium pre-owned motorcycles and merchandise including apparel, general merchandise, motor parts and accessories. “Our staff are motorcycle enthusiasts so they enjoy helping customers find the fun and adventure that a quality motorcycle can bring.” says Tragos. The business offers its own financing.
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson also has the IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric-powered push bikes, with lightweight, low seats for younger riders.
SECOND PLACE
Bikemax
11238 Southwest Hwy.
Palos Hills
708-357-9000
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
Richs Yamaha
14354 S. Archer Ave.
Lockport
815-838-8130
Stretch’s Motorcycle Shop
699 Green Garden Place
Lockport
815-325-2392