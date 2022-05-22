Best Motorcycle Dealer

Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

1151 U.S. Hwy. 30

Valparaiso

219-462-2223

What is the goal of the largest Harley-Davidson dealership group in Indiana? According to its website, it is to provide its customers with complete satisfaction while sharing the Harley motorcycle experience with an expanding group of riders in the Midwest.

The dealer is excited to show customers how Harley-Davidson can bring fun and adventure to their lives.

Mark and Mike Forszt purchased the dealership from a retiring dealer in 1996 and kicked off their journey with Harley-Davidson by building a 20,000-square-foot showroom and service facility. The rest is history, with the dealership carrying a wide selection of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the business growing exponentially.

The team at Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso prides itself on the excellent customer service provided by its knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments. Employees are available to help with purchases, as well as maintenance and customization.

A full-service dealer, Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso offers financing, service, parts and accessories, trade-in evaluations, test rides and more.

SECOND PLACE

Lake Cycle

7911 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-769-7184

THIRD PLACE

The Harley-Davidson Shop of Michigan City

2968 N. Hwy. 421

Michigan City

219-878-8885

