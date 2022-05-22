Best Motorcycle Dealer

Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso
1151 U.S. Hwy. 30
Valparaiso
219-462-2223
What is the goal of the largest Harley-Davidson dealership group in Indiana? According to its website, it is to provide its customers with complete satisfaction while sharing the Harley motorcycle experience with an expanding group of riders in the Midwest.
The dealer is excited to show customers how Harley-Davidson can bring fun and adventure to their lives.
Mark and Mike Forszt purchased the dealership from a retiring dealer in 1996 and kicked off their journey with Harley-Davidson by building a 20,000-square-foot showroom and service facility. The rest is history, with the dealership carrying a wide selection of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the business growing exponentially.
The team at Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso prides itself on the excellent customer service provided by its knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments. Employees are available to help with purchases, as well as maintenance and customization.
A full-service dealer, Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso offers financing, service, parts and accessories, trade-in evaluations, test rides and more.
SECOND PLACE
Lake Cycle
7911 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-769-7184
THIRD PLACE
The Harley-Davidson Shop of Michigan City
2968 N. Hwy. 421
Michigan City
219-878-8885