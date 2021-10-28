Best Motorcycle Shop

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
17801 S. LaGrange Road
Tinley Park
708-623-6000
Dealer George Tragos believes the Harley-Davidson experience is all about "having fun and creating adventure."
Toward that end, according to its website, he has created a dealership environment that invites people in to experience all that Chi-Town has to offer — "namely good times, great people and quality products."
The result was being chosen by a poll of Southland Your Times readers as the best place to buy motorcycles.
"Everyone leads busy lives these days," Tragos says on the website, "and it's our mission to provide customers with the products and services they need and want to be a part of the experience."
The 39,000-square-foot dealership has plenty of room for new and premium preowned motorcycles and a large offering of apparel, merchandise and parts and accessories to serve urban and rural customers.
SECOND PLACE
Rich's Yamaha
14354 Archer Ave.
Lockport.
815-838-8130
THIRD PLACE
Stretch's Motorcycle Shop
699 Green Garden Place
Lockport
815-325-2392