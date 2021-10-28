 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Motorcycle Shop
urgent

Best Motorcycle Shop

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Vehicles series
Best Motorcycle Shop

Chi-Town Harley Davidson in Tinley Park

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

17801 S. LaGrange Road

Tinley Park

708-623-6000

chitownhd.com

Dealer George Tragos believes the Harley-Davidson experience is all about "having fun and creating adventure."

Toward that end, according to its website, he has created a dealership environment that invites people in to experience all that Chi-Town has to offer — "namely good times, great people and quality products."

The result was being chosen by a poll of Southland Your Times readers as the best place to buy motorcycles.

"Everyone leads busy lives these days," Tragos says on the website, "and it's our mission to provide customers with the products and services they need and want to be a part of the experience."

The 39,000-square-foot dealership has plenty of room for new and premium preowned motorcycles and a large offering of apparel, merchandise and parts and accessories to serve urban and rural customers.

SECOND PLACE

Rich's Yamaha

14354 Archer Ave.

Lockport.

815-838-8130

richsyamaha.com

THIRD PLACE

Stretch's Motorcycle Shop

699 Green Garden Place

Lockport

815-325-2392

stretchsmotorcycleshop.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts