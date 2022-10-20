Best Movie Theater

Emagine Frankfort

19965 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

779-216-5200

It’s no secret that movie theaters took a hard hit during the pandemic. Even after reopening as things began to improve, a shortage of new films to show and a viewing public that had radically shifted its preference to in-home streaming options left many theaters wondering about the viability of their business model.

But just like the plucky kids in an old Hollywood feature, some presenters are just digging in and working harder to remind customers why they enjoyed going out to the movies in the first place. At Emagine Frankfort, that means offering the latest and greatest sight and sound technology, plush reserved seating and a wide array of great food and drink options, including cocktails and gourmet popcorn. The theater even has a private screening room for intimate group showings.

Going to the movies has long been a staple of American life, and Emagine Frankfort is doing everything it can to ensure it doesn’t become a bygone one.

SECOND PLACE

AMC New Lenox 14

1320 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-463-9275

THIRD PLACE

Marcus Orland Park Cinema

16350 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-873-1582