Best Movie Theater
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
The 49er Drive-In 

49'er Drive-In

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-6122

49erdrivein.com

On May 3, 1956, when the 49-er Drive-in opened in Valparaiso, its first double-feature was "The Seven Little Foys" starring Bob Hope and Walt Disney's "The Living Desert.”

Drive-in movies were at their peak then, with some 4,000 in operation throughout the country. Drive-ins were advertised as a way of bringing families together.

Last year only 321 drive-ins remained, according to online statistics portal Statista. Nineteen were in Indiana, making it the fourth largest drive-in state in the country.

Signing off from last year's COVID-adjusted season, the owners of the 49-er Drive-In posted on its Facebook page that they would see everyone in 2021. 

In response, Linda Simon, a mother of three from Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood, wrote: “We really appreciated a place where our kids could get together with friends outside for something different.” 

SECOND PLACE

AMC Showplace Schererville 16

875 Deer Creek Drive

Schererville

219-322-9762

amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/gary/amc-schererville-16

THIRD PLACE

Portage 16 & IMAX

6550 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-7469

goodrichqualitytheaters.com/indiana/portage-16-imax

