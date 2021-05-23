Best Movie Theater

49'er Drive-In

On May 3, 1956, when the 49-er Drive-in opened in Valparaiso, its first double-feature was "The Seven Little Foys" starring Bob Hope and Walt Disney's "The Living Desert.”

Drive-in movies were at their peak then, with some 4,000 in operation throughout the country. Drive-ins were advertised as a way of bringing families together.

Last year only 321 drive-ins remained, according to online statistics portal Statista. Nineteen were in Indiana, making it the fourth largest drive-in state in the country.

Signing off from last year's COVID-adjusted season, the owners of the 49-er Drive-In posted on its Facebook page that they would see everyone in 2021.

In response, Linda Simon, a mother of three from Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood, wrote: “We really appreciated a place where our kids could get together with friends outside for something different.”

