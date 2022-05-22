Best Movie Theater

49'er Drive-In Theatre
675 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-6122
The 49’er Drive-In Theatre is no stranger to receiving accolades.
It was named one of America’s Top-10 drive-in theaters, and it’s a 2006 R.O.S.E. Award recipient for Attraction of the Year, according to the business.
The 49’er Drive-In opened in 1956. The original double-feature at the theater was "The Seven Little Foys" starring Bob Hope and Walt Disney's "The Living Desert.”
SECOND PLACE
AMC Showplace 16
875 Deer Creek Drive
Schererville
219-322-9762
THIRD PLACE
Portage 16 & IMAX
6550 American Way
Portage
219-706-3400