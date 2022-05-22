 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Theater

The 94'er Drive-In

49'er Drive-In Theatre

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-6122

49erdrivein.com

The 49’er Drive-In Theatre is no stranger to receiving accolades.

It was named one of America’s Top-10 drive-in theaters, and it’s a 2006 R.O.S.E. Award recipient for Attraction of the Year, according to the business.

The 49’er Drive-In opened in 1956. The original double-feature at the theater was "The Seven Little Foys" starring Bob Hope and Walt Disney's "The Living Desert.”

SECOND PLACE

AMC Showplace 16

875 Deer Creek Drive

Schererville

219-322-9762

amctheatres.com

THIRD PLACE

Portage 16 & IMAX

6550 American Way

Portage

219-706-3400

emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-portage/

