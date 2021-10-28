Best Movie Theater

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Emagine in Frankfort

Emagine Frankfort

19965 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

779-216-5200

emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-frankfort

Catching a movie on the big screen? Emagine Frankfort is a luxury theater that offers reclining chairs and reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online or through the Emagine mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play store. Moviegoers can order gourmet snacks with in-seat service and other amenities such as valet parking. Emagine Frankfort offers beer, wine or cocktails to adults 21 and older while maintaining an appropriate and welcoming family environment.

Take in the latest feature in RealD 3-D, the newest technology that thrills with crisp, bright, lifelike images, or watch a flick on EMAX screens with Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, state-of-the-art 4K projectors, luxurious power-reclining seats and a wall-to-wall screen. Emagine Frankfort also offers sensory-friendly presentation that includes brighter house lights, lower volume and may include audience interaction.

Emagine Frankfort is one of Emagine Entertainment's Midwest theaters, a company that was the first theater chain in the world to convert to 100% digital projection.

SECOND PLACE

Marcus Orland Park Cinema

16350 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-873-1582

marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/orland-park-cinema-orland-park

THIRD PLACE

AMC New Lenox-14

1320 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-463-9275

amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/chicago/amc-new-lenox-14

