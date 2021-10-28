Best Movie Theater

Emagine Frankfort

Catching a movie on the big screen? Emagine Frankfort is a luxury theater that offers reclining chairs and reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online or through the Emagine mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play store. Moviegoers can order gourmet snacks with in-seat service and other amenities such as valet parking. Emagine Frankfort offers beer, wine or cocktails to adults 21 and older while maintaining an appropriate and welcoming family environment.