Best Music Lessons

School of Rock Mokena

9613 W. 194th St.

Mokena

708-479-7625

What kid doesn’t want to be a rock star?

That’s the guiding question behind the School of Rock approach to music lessons. Far from the stereotypical image of endless scales and dreaded recitals, the nationally known performance-based music education outlet combines weekly individual lessons with group band practices under its Our Song First method, which utilizes popular classic and modern rock songs to provide students with music theory and playing techniques through songs they know and love.

“The fact that our students learn the fundamentals and theory by actually playing music right away (rather than learning music concepts/theory before you even get to touch an instrument) and by playing music with a group of their peers really elevates the excitement they have about learning,” says Skylar Cote, general manager of the Mokena facility. “And to see how everyone grows individually as a musician and how they come together to perform as a band is really something special.”

Cote says the instructors have a real passion for music and for education that is apparent in the happy faces on the students coming out of every lesson and rehearsal .

“We try to cultivate a positive relationship with everyone who walks through our doors,” she says. “I think our program really speaks for itself.”

SECOND PLACE

Midlothian Music

15645 S. 94th Ave.

Orland Park

708-403-3733

THIRD PLACE

All About Music & Children’s Theatre

19108 Wolf Road

Mokena

708-479-0440