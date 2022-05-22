 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Best Nail Salon

Beauty & the Beach 

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

www.beautyandthebeach.com

“It is not just a salon. It is an experience,” said Karin Kartuska, owner of Beauty & the Beach. "As the premier full-service salon, day and medical spa for the Region, our team of highly trained and experienced professionals takes tremendous pride in overall customer satisfaction. Beauty & the Beach is committed to ensuring all valued clientele both look and feel amazing after all visits."

Beauty & the Beach uses the latest methods and techniques.

"We are dedicated to growth, while continually furthering the positive experiences of each and every guest," said Kartuska, noting that the salon has completed an expansion that added rooms, stations and space. This has made it easier to schedule services. 

"Proudly we are preparing to announce additional services available to our clients in 2022," Kartuska said. "Beauty & the Beach accepts the responsibility of these awards and promises to continue our dedication to our clients, our industry and our Region."

Beauty & the Beach also was voted Best Lash Studio.

SECOND PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

jaymariesalon.com

THIRD PLACE

Color Room Salon & Day Spa

14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B

Dyer

219-365-0173

www.colorroomsalon.com

