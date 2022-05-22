Best New Car Dealer

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

Theresa Bosak, chief marketing officer of Bosak Auto Group, said the nine-location car dealer remains a family.

Three generations of her family have served Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area for more than 96 years.

“The key for us has been to focus on our individual professional strengths, respect each other and remain in constant communication,” Bosak said.

While the business has welcomed new faces and their insights, the Bosak family did suffer a loss.

“Cary Bosak was president and CEO until his sudden passing in November of 2021. He was our brother, friend and a true visionary,” she said.

Greg Bosak has been named president and Jed Jordan CEO.

“As owners, we are constantly striving for excellence,” she said. “We always strive to provide our guests with a consistently exceptional experience across all of the brands we represent.”

“We will continue to look for ways to grow strategically while remaining committed to technology and talent.”

Bosak Auto Group also was voted Best Used Car Dealer.

SECOND PLACE

Schepel Auto Group

3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-769-6381

THIRD PLACE

Mike Anderson Chevrolet

1550 E. 61st Ave.

Merrillville

219-947-4151

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0