Best New Car Dealer

Apple Chevrolet

8585 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-3000

"Apple Chevrolet's mission is to create, cultivate and uphold a positive atmosphere that ensures an exceptionally friendly experience," dealer spokesman Dustin Hightower said of the wins in two categories of The Times' Southland's Best reader poll.

Hightower said the goal is to create that "Wow factor" for customers by consistently delivering world-class service to every customer.

"One thing Apple Chevrolet strives to maintain is the personal relationship with our customers as well as our employees," he said. "The overall average tenure at Apple Chevrolet is 10 years. When a customer comes to Apple Chevrolet, they will see people they know and trust.

"Apple Chevrolet is committed to 100% transparency and always working to advance in technology for the customer's experience. Thank you for voting us the best. Without the customer we are nothing."

Apple also was voted Best Import Car Dealer.