Best New Car Dealer
urgent

Best New Car Dealer

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Vehicles series
Best New Car Dealer

Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best New Car Dealer

John P. Alfirevich is president of Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park.

Apple Chevrolet

8585 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-3000

www.applechevy.com

"Apple Chevrolet's mission is to create, cultivate and uphold a positive atmosphere that ensures an exceptionally friendly experience," dealer spokesman Dustin Hightower said of the wins in two categories of The Times' Southland's Best reader poll. 

Hightower said the goal is to create that "Wow factor" for customers by consistently delivering world-class service to every customer.

"One thing Apple Chevrolet strives to maintain is the personal relationship with our customers as well as our employees," he said. "The overall average tenure at Apple Chevrolet is 10 years. When a customer comes to Apple Chevrolet, they will see people they know and trust.

"Apple Chevrolet is committed to 100%  transparency and always working to advance in technology for the customer's experience. Thank you for voting us the best. Without the customer we are nothing."

Apple also was voted Best Import Car Dealer.

SECOND PLACE

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

8355 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2665

www.bettenhausencdjr.com

THIRD PLACE

Phillips Chevrolet

9700 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-469-2323

17730 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

708-474-0000

phillipschevycom

