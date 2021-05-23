Best New Car Dealer

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

After 95 years in the business, Bosak Auto Group apparently knows how to please the customers because they were again voted Best in the Region for new car sales in The Times' annual poll of readers.

"We are one of the very few larger auto groups who live in the communities we serve," said Bosak's Chief Marketing Officer Theresa Bosak. "We genuinely care about the communities and the people they represent. This recognition means that our guests are receiving the experience they deserve.

"We are in our 95th year in the automotive business in Northwest Indiana," Bosak added. "Throughout those 95 years, we have grown to represent 12 brands at our nine different dealerships. As third-generation owners, we work alongside our employees and visit with our guests daily. Those interactions keep us aware of our strengths and areas for improvement, which inspire us to be better owners and better for our guests.