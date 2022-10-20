Best New-Car Dealer

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

8355 W. 84th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-2665

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, a family-owned dealership for 66 years, owes its success partly to being a “one price” dealership, says John Doolin, director of advertising and marketing. “Our mission is to provide you with a more enjoyable car-buying experience with our One Bottom Line Price. There’s no negotiating, everyone pays the same. Customers like that no-hassle sales approach,” he says.

“Our sales and service staff is friendly and noncommissioned, so we have the most customer-friendly dealership in the area,” says Doolin.

The latest renovation at the new-car location has a bigger, state-of-the-art showroom and five additional service bays. The dealership offers in-house financing.

Doolin says Bettenhausen’s family values, honesty and fair-business practices help set the dealership apart. “We offer 100% complete satisfaction.”

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM also placed first for Best Used-Car Dealer and Best Import Car Dealer.

SECOND PLACE

Currie Motors Ford of Frankfort

9423 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-469-9700

THIRD PLACE

Apple Chevrolet

8585 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-3000