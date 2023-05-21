Bosak Auto Group
The Bosak Auto Group has deep roots in the Region.
Three generations of the family have served Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area for close to 100 years.
John Bosak started it all in 1926, when he began selling automobiles and spawned a business that has grown to several locations throughout Northwest Indiana.
The group provides car buyers with a consistently exceptional sales and service experience across the brands it represents — Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan, Ram and Toyota.
The Bosak Auto Group has been heavily involved in the community, supporting the American Heart Association as well as local school districts, charities, fire departments, police departments and other organizations.
Bosak Auto Group also won for Best Used-Car Dealer.
