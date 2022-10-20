Best New Restaurant

ZAP! Taco House

There’s a new taco place in town and it has become a fast favorite among Mexican food aficionados. ZAP! Taco House is wowing customers with a unique menu of gourmet tacos that are unlike anything you’ll find elsewhere.

The Red Skull is a big seller with Korean BBQ braised boneless short rib, sesame ginger slaw, gochujang aioli, crispy butter, bread crumbs and scallion. Another popular taco is the Nashville Nemesis with fried chicken tenderloin smothered in cayenne oil with cheddar jack, romaine lettuce, chopped pickle, jalapeño cilantro and ranch. If seafood is your thing, you’ll love the Whippersnapper, a taco stuffed with flash fried shrimp, passion fruit slaw, avocado cream sauce, charred pineapple and cilantro. There’s also a plant-based taco and a great lineup of sides including Evil Elotes (grilled corn, chipotle cream, cotija cheese and chili lime), Spuds McKenzie (creamy Yukon gold potatoes with roasted poblanos and cotija cheese) and Bean Streets (pinto beans with pepper bacon, roasted chiles and quest fresco).