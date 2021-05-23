Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

Caring for a loved one during rehabilitation after surgery, injury or illness is a loving undertaking, but when someone needs long-term skilled nursing care, you can’t go it alone. That’s where Hartsfield Village in Munster can help.

Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center’s experienced professionals provide personalized, high-quality, efficient and effective care focused on positive outcomes.

Comprehensive rehab services include physical, occupational and speech therapies, respiratory therapy, IV therapy, nutrition, wound and pain management programs, to help your loved one on their road to recovery.

Members of the caring staff work hard to make the transition from rehabilitation to recovery as seamless as possible in an encouraging environment where patients feel well-informed and welcome.