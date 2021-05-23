Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community

 Skip to main content
Hartsfield Village

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

hartsfieldvillage.com

Caring for a loved one during rehabilitation after surgery, injury or illness is a  loving undertaking, but when someone needs long-term skilled nursing care, you can’t go it alone. That’s where Hartsfield Village in Munster can help.

Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center’s experienced professionals provide personalized, high-quality, efficient and effective care focused on positive outcomes.

Comprehensive rehab services include physical, occupational and speech therapies, respiratory therapy, IV therapy, nutrition, wound and pain management programs, to help your loved one on their road to recovery.

Members of the caring staff work hard to make the transition from rehabilitation to recovery as seamless as possible in an encouraging environment where patients feel well-informed and welcome.

“COVID-19 introduced an unprecedented set of circumstances in health care and beyond, touching every area of our lives,” said Susan Seydel, administrator of the Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center. “The dedicated team at Hartsfield Village rose to the challenge each day, continuing to provide compassionate care and state-of-the-art therapy, while keeping our patients and residents comfortable and safe. Providing exceptional care remains our top priority, and it is truly an honor to continue to serve this community.”

SECOND PLACE

Symphony Post-Acute Network

1532 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-515-4700

symphonydyer.com

1555 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-8700

symphonycrownpoint.com

2775 Village Point

Chesterton

219-304-6700

symphonychesterton.com

THIRD PLACE

Wittenberg Village

1200 E. Luther Drive

219-663-3860

wittenbergvillage.org

