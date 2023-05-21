Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
Hartsfield Village’s cornerstone of care and quality rehabilitation services is the compassionate skilled team and innovative approach to patient and staff safety. A service of Community Healthcare System, Hartsfield Village has gained national recognition for its dedication to patient safety and care. U.S. News & World Report ranked the facility as a Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation in 2023.
“The incorporation of high-tech Surfacide UV technology into our daily practices has elevated our approach to infection control, allowing our community to achieve excellent outcomes while prioritizing the safety of our patients, residents and employees,” Senior Administrator Susan Seydel says. “We are so proud to be your premier short-term rehabilitation provider.”
SECOND PLACE
Symphony Care Network
Multiple locations
855-477-8777
THIRD PLACE
Park Place of St. John
10700 Park Place
St. John
219-247-6459