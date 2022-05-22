Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community

Symphony Care Network

- Crown Point, Dyer, Chesterton

Multiple locations

855-477 8777

Started as a small family-owned and family-centered business in 1978, Symphony has since grown to include more than 28 locations, with local facilities in Chesterton, Crown Point and Dyer, while continuing to pioneer innovative concepts in the senior care field.

Symphony properties stand out with a medical resort-style atmosphere that includes Starbucks cafes, pubs, chef-prepared cuisines, movie theaters, state-of-the-art therapy centers and private rooms. Symphony also provides a continuum of care by offering comfortable assisted-living services, allowing guests to rest, recover and enjoy life in one luxurious location.

But Regional Director of Business Development Alison Zaleski says there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since the company’s founding more than four decades ago.

“Our commitment to quality care and our culture of family has never changed,” she says. “It starts from the top and is embraced at all levels within the organization.”

SECOND PLACE

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

THIRD PLACE

Wittenberg Village

1150 Luther Drive

Crown Point

219-663-3860

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0