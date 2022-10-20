Best OB/Gyn Practice

Dr. Carmelita Torres
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital
12251 S. 80th Ave.
Palos Heights
708-923-4000
As a physician, Dr. Carmelita Torres loves building relationships with her patients.
“Being a part of pivotal phases in a woman’s life is truly rewarding and gives me great joy — from screenings, prenatal care, labor and delivery to menopause,” Torres said. “Making a difference in people’s lives is why I went into medicine. Having been in practice for so long, I have also had the privilege of caring for young women that I actually delivered.”
People are also reading…
Torres has been an OB/GYN for 26 years. She said she studied at Northwestern University Medical School and now she works at Northwestern Medicine.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to provide medical and surgical care to my patients, and it is my great pleasure to serve my community,” Torres said. “The support from my patients means so much to me.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Maureen Mietelski
222 Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-6646
9661 W. 143rd St.
Orland Park
708-460-0931
THIRD PLACE
Suburban Gynecology
1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Pavilion A, Suite 370
New Lenox
7800 W. College Dr., 2nd floor
Palos Heights
815-717-8727