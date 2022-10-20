Best OB/Gyn Practice

Dr. Carmelita Torres

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital

12251 S. 80th Ave.

Palos Heights

708-923-4000

As a physician, Dr. Carmelita Torres loves building relationships with her patients.

“Being a part of pivotal phases in a woman’s life is truly rewarding and gives me great joy — from screenings, prenatal care, labor and delivery to menopause,” Torres said. “Making a difference in people’s lives is why I went into medicine. Having been in practice for so long, I have also had the privilege of caring for young women that I actually delivered.”

Torres has been an OB/GYN for 26 years. She said she studied at Northwestern University Medical School and now she works at Northwestern Medicine.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to provide medical and surgical care to my patients, and it is my great pleasure to serve my community,” Torres said. “The support from my patients means so much to me.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Maureen Mietelski

222 Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-6646

9661 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-460-0931

THIRD PLACE

Suburban Gynecology

1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Pavilion A, Suite 370

New Lenox

7800 W. College Dr., 2nd floor

Palos Heights

815-717-8727