From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
Doctors Nicole Orwar, from left, Kathleen Slugocki and Sara Danhauser of Women's Healthcare of Illlinois.

Women's Healthcare of Iliinois

10260 W. 191st St., Suite 100

Mokena

9730 S. Western Ave., Suite 700

Evergreen Park

708-425-1907

whcillinois.com

Women's health care varies by age and situation. That's why it's important to have an obstetrics and gynecology team that can address a range of needs. The experienced team of medical specialists at Women's Healthcare of Illinois do so using the latest technologies.

Services include obstetrics, gynecology, urogynecology, midwifery, preventive care, MonaLisa Touch, robotic assisted surgery and more. OB/GYNs can perform standard gynecological procedures and more specialized treatments essential to women's health.

"Our practitioners and staff treat the whole patient — no matter their age — not just the condition in front of them," explains Director of Operations Eileen Johnson. "They view each woman as an individual, with individual needs."

Practitioners from Women's Healthcare of Illinois, including four doctors and four certified nurse midwives, are on staff delivering obstetric patients at Silver Cross Hospital, caring for new mothers and their families.

Johnson says the practice is humbled to be voted first place for Best OB/GYN.

"We look at it as a challenge and responsibility to continue to provide service to our patients and the community," she says.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. John G. Bush

John G. Bush and Associates-Advocate

222 Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-6646

care.advocatehealth.com/doctors/john-bush-frankfort-obstetrics-gynecology

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Maureen Mietelski

John G. Bush and Associates-Advocate

222 Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-6646

care.advocatehealth.com/doctors/john-bush-frankfort-obstetrics-gynecology

