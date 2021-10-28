Women's Healthcare of Iliinois
10260 W. 191st St., Suite 100
Mokena
9730 S. Western Ave., Suite 700
Evergreen Park
708-425-1907
Women's health care varies by age and situation. That's why it's important to have an obstetrics and gynecology team that can address a range of needs. The experienced team of medical specialists at Women's Healthcare of Illinois do so using the latest technologies.
Services include obstetrics, gynecology, urogynecology, midwifery, preventive care, MonaLisa Touch, robotic assisted surgery and more. OB/GYNs can perform standard gynecological procedures and more specialized treatments essential to women's health.
"Our practitioners and staff treat the whole patient — no matter their age — not just the condition in front of them," explains Director of Operations Eileen Johnson. "They view each woman as an individual, with individual needs."
Practitioners from Women's Healthcare of Illinois, including four doctors and four certified nurse midwives, are on staff delivering obstetric patients at Silver Cross Hospital, caring for new mothers and their families.
Johnson says the practice is humbled to be voted first place for Best OB/GYN.
"We look at it as a challenge and responsibility to continue to provide service to our patients and the community," she says.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. John G. Bush
John G. Bush and Associates-Advocate
222 Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-6646
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Maureen Mietelski
John G. Bush and Associates-Advocate
222 Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-6646