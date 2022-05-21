Best of the Region 2017: Table of Contents

BEAUTY & WELLNESS
08 Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
1. Dr. Gustavo E. Galante
2. Franciscan Physician Netork
3. Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Northwest Indiana—Dr. Michael Malczewski
09 Best Gym/Health Club
1. Planet Fitness
2. Franciscan Omni Health and Fitness Centers
3. Anytime Fitness
09 Best Health Food Store
1. Whole Foods Market
2. Baums Natural Foods
3. Produce Depot
10 Best Hair Salon
1. Vanis Salon & Day Spa
2. Riah Salon
3. Jay Marie Salon & Spa
11 Best Spa
1. State of Mind Salon and Day Spa
2. Vanis Salon and Day Spa
3. Massage Envy
EDUCATION & INSTRUCTION
12 Best College/University
1. Purdue University Northwest
2. Valparaiso University
3. Purdue University
13 Best Dance School
1. Patti’s All-American Gymnastics
2. Midwest Training and Ice Center
3. Donna Brum Dancers
13 Best Gymnastics Facility
1. Patti’s All-American Gymnastics
2. Midwest Training and Ice Center
3. Indiana Elite Gymnastics
ENTERTAINMENT
14 Best Bowling Center
1. Stardust Bowl
2. Inman’s Bowling and Recreation Center
3. Plaza Lanes
14 Best Casino
1. Four Winds Casino Resort
2. Blue Chip Casino
3. Horseshoe Hammond
14 Best Casino Dining
1. Jack Binion’s Steakhouse—Horseshoe
2. The Buffet—Four Winds
3. Options Buffet—Blue Chip
15 Best Country Club
1. White Hawk Country Club
2. Briar Ridge Country Club
3. Innsbrook Country Club
15 Best Downtown (NWI)
1. Crown Point
2. Valparaiso
3. Griffith
16 Best Fun Center
1. Zao Island
2. Jak’s Warehouse
3. Zig-E’s Funland
16 Best Golf Course
1. White Hawk Country Club
2. Briar Ridge Country Club
3. Innsbrook Country Club
17 Best Live Entertainment Venue
1. Star Plaza Theatre
2. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
3. Center for Visual & Performing Arts
17 Best Live Theater Group
1. Star Plaza Theatre
2. Center for Visual and Performing Arts
3. Towle Theater
17 Best Local Festival
1. Pierogi Fest
2. Lake County Fair
3. Popcorn Festival
18 Best Microbrewery
1. 3 Floyds Brewpub
2. Crown Brewing
3. 18th Street Brewery
18 Best Movie Theater
1. AMC Showplace
2. 49’er Drive-In
3. Portage 16 + IMAX
19 Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party
1. Jak’s Warehouse
2. Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center
3. Zao Island
19 Best Public Garden/Outdoor Exhibition
1. Taltree Arboretum & Gardens
2. The Shrine of Christ’s Passion
3. Dunes Learning Center
FOOD & DINING
20 Best Asian Food
1. House of Kobe
2. Asparagus
3. BC Osaka
20 Best Bakery
1. Butterfingers
2. Munster Donuts
3. Designer Desserts
21 Best Banquet Facility
1. Avalon Manor
2. Center for Visual & Performing Arts
3. Teibel’s
21 Best Bar
1. White Rhino Bar & Grill
2. Franklin House
3. Bridges’ Scoreboard
22 Best Caterer
1. Strack and Van Til
2. Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli
3. Comforts Catering
22 Best Chicken Wings
1. Buffalo Wild Wings
2. Hooters
3. Bombers BBQ
23 Best Coffee
1. Dunkin’ Donuts
2. Starbucks
3. Grindhouse Café
23 Best Barbecue
1. Bombers BBQ
2. Doc’s Smokehouse
3. True BBQ and Whiskey Bar
24 Best Chef
1. Lucrezia—Patrick Scholz
2. Little Italy—Andrew Easterday
3. Ciao Bella—Luis Hernandez
25 Best Family Restaurant
1. Round the Clock
2. Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
3. Teibel’s
25 Best Fine Dining
1. Lighthouse Restaurant
2. Lucrezia
3. Gamba Ristorante
26 Best Hot Dog
1. Portillo’s
2. Arnie’s Doghouse
3. Boz Hot Dogs
26 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Dairy Queen
2. Valpo Velvet
3. Culver’s Restaurant
26 Best Hamburger
1. Schoop’s
2. Burgerhaus
3. Miner-Dunn
27 Best Italian Food
1. Lucrezia
2. Little Italy
3. Café Borgia
28 Best Margarita
1. La Carreta
2. El Salto
3. Casa Del Mar
29 Best Mexican Food
1. El Taco Real
2. El Salto
3. Casa Del Mar
30 Best Pizza
1. Aurelio’s
2. Gelsosomo’s
3. Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery
31 Best Place for Brunch
1. Center for Visual and Performing Arts
2. Sophia’s House of Pancakes
3. Round the Clock
31 Best Place for Breakfast
1. Jelly Pancake House
2. Toast and Jam Breakfast and Lunch Café
3. Sophia’s House of Pancakes
32 Best Polish Food
1. Warsaw Inn
2. Cavalier Inn
3. Dan’s Pierogies
33 Best Sandwich
1. Lincoln Carryouts
2. Panera Bread
3. Butterfingers
33 Best Place for Lunch
1. Panera Bread
2. Schoop’s
3. Bombers BBQ
34 Best Steakhouse
1. The Lighthouse
2. Kelsey’s Steak & Seafood
3. Gino’s Steakhouse
34 Best Seafood
1. The Lighthouse
2. Teibel’s
3. Theo’s Steaks and Seafood
HEALTHCARE
36 Best Cardiology Center
1. Community Cardiology Center
2. CardioSpecialists
3. Cardiovascular Consultants
36 Best Chiropractor
1. Kauffman Chiropractic
2. Trimboli Chiropractic
3. Kostidis Chiropractic Clinic
38 Best Dentist
1. Compton and Broomhead Dental Center
2. Puntillo and Crane Orthopedics
3. Schererville/Chesterton Family Dentistry
38 Best Dermatologists
1. Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana
2. Dermatology Center of Northwest Indiana
3. Dermio Dermatology
39 Best Hearing Center
1. Community Hospital Audiology Services
2. AccuQuest Hearing Center
3. Zounds Hearing
43 Best Orthopedic
1. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
2. Bone and Joint Specialists
3. Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana (OSNI)
43 Best Hospital
1. Community Hospital
2. Franciscan Health Crown Point
3. St. Mary Medical Center
43 Best Pharmacy
1. Walgreens
2. CVS
3. Fagen Pharmacy
44 Best Pediatrician
1. Franciscan Physician Network
2. Community Hospital
3. Kids First Pediatrics
44 Best Podiatrist
1. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
2. Bone and Joint Specialists—Dr. James Hong
3. Friendly Foot Care
45 Best Pain Management
1. Centers for Pain Control
2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
3. Community Hospital Pain Management
46 Best Physical Therapy
1. ATI Physical Therapy
2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
3. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe
48 Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community
1. Hartsfield Village
2. Symphony Post Acute Network
3. Residences at Deer Creek
51 Best Spine Care
1. Bone & Joint Specialists—Dr. Zeshan Hyder
2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
3. Community Spine & Neurosurgery Institute
51 Best Vein Care
1. Centers for Vein Care
2. Cardiovascular Consultants
3. Advanced Vein Clinics
52 Best Vision Care
1. Gailmard Eye Center
2. Vision Point
3. Levin Eye Care Center
53 Best Urgent Care
1. Franciscan ExpressCare
2. Community Hospital Outpatient Centre—St. John
3. Midwest Express
53 Best Women’s Health
1. Community Hospital’s Women’s Diagnostic Center
2. Franciscan Health
3. Franciscan Physician Network
LIVING
54 Best Place to Live in NWI
1. Crown Point
2. Valparaiso
3. St. John
54 Best Place to Volunteer
1. Humane Society Calumet
2. Meals on Wheels
3. Humane Society Northwest Indiana
56 Best Place to Work
1. Centier Bank
2. Community Healthcare System
3. NIPSCO
56 Best Place to Worship
1. Faith Church
2. St. Thomas More Church
3. Bethel Church
SERVICES
57 Best Bank
1. Centier Bank
2. Chase
3. Peoples Bank
57 Best Car Wash
1. Drive & Shine
2. Soft Touch Car Wash
3. Crew Car Wash
57 Best Car Repair Shop
1. Levin Tire & Service Center
2. Tire and Auto Superstore
3. McInnis Automotive Services Inc.
58 Best Financial Advisor
1. Centier Bank
2. Oak Partners
3. Peoples Bank
58 Best Childcare Center
1. Wonder Years Learning Center
2. Growing Kids Learning Center
3. Happy Days Child Care and Learning Center
59 Best Concrete Repair
1. Level Rite Concrete Lifting
2. George’s Concrete Company
3. Davis Concrete Correctors
60 Best Credit Union
1. Tech Credit Union
2. Regional Federal Credit Union
3. Advance Financial Federal Credit Union
60 Best Door & Window Replacement
1. Schillings
2. M&M Home Remodeling Services
3. The Door Store
61 Best Cleaning Service
1. Bryco Services
2. Steam N Gleam
3. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
61 Best Electrician
1. Meyer’s Companies
2. Cliff’s Heating and Air Conditioning
3. Maglish Plumbing, Heating and Electric
62 Best Heating and Cooling
1. Illiana Heating and Air Conditioning
2. Meyer’s Companies
3. Four Seasons Mechanical
64 Best Hotel/B&B
1. Four Winds Hotel
2. Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa
3. The Boulevard Inn & Bistro
64 Best Home Builder
1. Steiner Homes
2. Olthof Homes
3. McFarland Homes
65 Best Insurance Agent
1. Jim Miskovich, State Farm
2. Connie Bernardi—State Farm
3. Barb Gulden—American Family Insurance
65 Best Insurance (Local Agency/Team)
1. Meyers Glaros Group
2. Anton Insurance
3. Rosenwinkel Insurance
66 Best Landscaping/Tree Service
1. Allen Landscape
2. Tim’s Landscape Services
3. R.A.L. Landscaping and Garden Center
66 Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling
1. Schillings
2. Von Tobel Lumber and Hardware
3. Maruszczak Appliance
67 Best Law Office
1. Kenneth J. Allen Law Group
2. Tauber Law Offices
3. Theodoros and Rooth, P.C.
67 Best Photographer
1. Kristen Garza—Kg Photography
2. Matt Bigelow Photography
3. Photographic Reality
68 Best Place for an Oil Change
1. Drive & Shine
2. The Duke of Oil
3. Oil Express
68 Best Plumber
1. TLC Plumbing, Inc.
2. Reichelt Plumbing, Inc.
3. Meyer’s Companies
70 Best Real Estate Agent
1. Gina Guarino
2. Bill McCabe
3. David Taylor
70 Best Real Estate (Local Company/Team)
1. McColly Real Estate
2. Prime Real Estate
3. Century 21 Affiliated
71 Best Roofer
1. Korellis Roofing
2. M&M Home Remodeling Services
3. Rogers Roofing
72 Best Veterinarian/Animal Care
1. Munster Animal Hospital
2. St. John Animal Clinic
3. Hobart Animal Clinic
SHOPPING
73 Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop
1. David’s Bridal
2. Something Blue Bridal Boutique
3. Dunhill Tuxedos
73 Best Antique Shop
1. Antiques on Main
2. Spill the Milk Vintage
3. It’s Just Serendipity
73 Best Appliance/Electronics Store
1. Best Buy
2. Maruszczak Appliance
3. Hometown Appliance & Electronics
74 Best Carpet/Flooring Store
1. Cover-Rite Carpets and Design Center
2. Schillings
3. Banter Floors & More
74 Best Car Dealer—New
1. Schepel Auto Group
2. Bosak Honda
3. Mike Anderson Chevrolet
74 Best Car Dealer—Used
1. Schepel Auto Group
2. Mike Anderson Chevrolet
3. Christenson Chevrolet
76 Best Florist
1. Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn
2. The Shrine of Christ’s Passion
3. Little Green Apple Hallmark
76 Best Grocery Stor
1. Strack & Van Til
2. Aldi
3. Meijer
76 Best Gift Boutique
1. Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn
2. Cedar Lake Florist
3. Rosemary’s Heritage Flowers
77 Best Garden/Nursery Store
1. Alsip Home and Nursery
2. Allen Landscape
3. Scheeringa Farms and Greenhouse
77 Best Customer Service
1. Centier Bank
2. Albert’s Diamond Jewelers
3. Strack & Van Til
78 Best Home Improvement Store
1. Menards
2. Home Depot
3. Lowe’s
78 Best Home Décor Store
1. Hobby Lobby
2. Home Goods
3. DeYoung Interiors
78 Best Furniture Store
1. DeYoung Interiors
2. Indiana Furniture & Mattress
3. Darvin Furniture
80 Best Jewelry Store
1. Albert’s Diamond Jewelers
2. Martin Binder Jeweler
3. Highland Jewelers
81 Best Liquor Store
1. Wise Guys Discount Liquors
2. Nick’s Liquors
3. Kennan Liquors
81 Best Lighting Store
1. Menards
2. Dekker Lighting
3. Prestige Lighting, Inc.
82 Best Mattress Store
1. Mattress Firm
2. Indiana Furniture and Mattress
3. Darvin Furniture
82 Best Pet Shop
1. Pet Supplies Plus
2. PetSmart
3. Alsip Home & Nursery
82 Best Women’s Clothing Store
1. Kohl’s
2. Carson Pirie Scott
3. Macy’s
83 Best Motorcycle
1. Calumet Harley-Davidson
2. Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso
3. Lake Cycle
83 Best Men’s Clothing Store
1. Kohl’s
2. JCPenney
3. Macy’s
84 Best Place to Buy Produce
1. Meijer
2. Produce Depot
3. Strack & Van Til
84 Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry
1. Rob’s Meat Chop and Deli
2. Welch’s Stop and Shop
3. Beef Mart
86 Best Place to Buy Wine
1. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
2. Wise Guys Discount Liquors
3. Strack & Van Til
86 Best Pool Store
1. The Great Escape
2. Caribbean Pools
3. American Sale
87 Best Resale/Consignment Store
1. Once Upon a Child
2. EcoChic
3. Plato’s Closet
88 Best Shoe Store
1. DSW, Inc.
2. Shoe Carnival
3. Barney’s Hub Bootery
88 Best Tire Store
1. Discount Tire
2. Levin Tire & Service Center
3. Tire Barn
88 Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store
1. Dick’s Sporting Goods
2. Cabela’s
3. Bass Pro Shop