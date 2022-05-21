 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the Region 2017: Table of Contents

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

08 Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

1. Dr. Gustavo E. Galante

2. Franciscan Physician Netork

3. Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Northwest Indiana—Dr. Michael Malczewski

09 Best Gym/Health Club

1. Planet Fitness

2. Franciscan Omni Health and Fitness Centers

3. Anytime Fitness

09 Best Health Food Store

1. Whole Foods Market

2. Baums Natural Foods

3. Produce Depot

10 Best Hair Salon

1. Vanis Salon & Day Spa

2. Riah Salon

3. Jay Marie Salon & Spa

11 Best Spa

1. State of Mind Salon and Day Spa

2. Vanis Salon and Day Spa

3. Massage Envy

EDUCATION & INSTRUCTION

12 Best College/University

1. Purdue University Northwest

2. Valparaiso University

3. Purdue University

13 Best Dance School

1. Patti’s All-American Gymnastics

2. Midwest Training and Ice Center

3. Donna Brum Dancers

13 Best Gymnastics Facility

1. Patti’s All-American Gymnastics

2. Midwest Training and Ice Center

3. Indiana Elite Gymnastics

ENTERTAINMENT

14 Best Bowling Center

1. Stardust Bowl

2. Inman’s Bowling and Recreation Center

3. Plaza Lanes

14 Best Casino

1. Four Winds Casino Resort

2. Blue Chip Casino

3. Horseshoe Hammond

14 Best Casino Dining

1. Jack Binion’s Steakhouse—Horseshoe

2. The Buffet—Four Winds

3. Options Buffet—Blue Chip

15 Best Country Club

1. White Hawk Country Club

2. Briar Ridge Country Club

3. Innsbrook Country Club

15 Best Downtown (NWI)

1. Crown Point

2. Valparaiso

3. Griffith

16 Best Fun Center

1. Zao Island

2. Jak’s Warehouse

3. Zig-E’s Funland

16 Best Golf Course

1. White Hawk Country Club

2. Briar Ridge Country Club

3. Innsbrook Country Club

17 Best Live Entertainment Venue

1. Star Plaza Theatre

2. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

3. Center for Visual & Performing Arts

17 Best Live Theater Group

1. Star Plaza Theatre

2. Center for Visual and Performing Arts

3. Towle Theater

17 Best Local Festival

1. Pierogi Fest

2. Lake County Fair

3. Popcorn Festival

18 Best Microbrewery

1. 3 Floyds Brewpub

2. Crown Brewing

3. 18th Street Brewery

18 Best Movie Theater

1. AMC Showplace

2. 49’er Drive-In

3. Portage 16 + IMAX

19 Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party

1. Jak’s Warehouse

2. Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center

3. Zao Island

19 Best Public Garden/Outdoor Exhibition

1. Taltree Arboretum & Gardens

2. The Shrine of Christ’s Passion

3. Dunes Learning Center

FOOD & DINING

20 Best Asian Food

1. House of Kobe

2. Asparagus

3. BC Osaka

20 Best Bakery

1. Butterfingers

2. Munster Donuts

3. Designer Desserts

21 Best Banquet Facility

1. Avalon Manor

2. Center for Visual & Performing Arts

3. Teibel’s

21 Best Bar

1. White Rhino Bar & Grill

2. Franklin House

3. Bridges’ Scoreboard

22 Best Caterer

1. Strack and Van Til

2. Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli

3. Comforts Catering

22 Best Chicken Wings

1. Buffalo Wild Wings

2. Hooters

3. Bombers BBQ

23 Best Coffee

1. Dunkin’ Donuts

2. Starbucks

3. Grindhouse Café

23 Best Barbecue

1. Bombers BBQ

2. Doc’s Smokehouse

3. True BBQ and Whiskey Bar

24 Best Chef

1. Lucrezia—Patrick Scholz

2. Little Italy—Andrew Easterday

3. Ciao Bella—Luis Hernandez

25 Best Family Restaurant

1. Round the Clock

2. Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

3. Teibel’s

25 Best Fine Dining

1. Lighthouse Restaurant

2. Lucrezia

3. Gamba Ristorante

26 Best Hot Dog

1. Portillo’s

2. Arnie’s Doghouse

3. Boz Hot Dogs

26 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. Dairy Queen

2. Valpo Velvet

3. Culver’s Restaurant

26 Best Hamburger

1. Schoop’s

2. Burgerhaus

3. Miner-Dunn

27 Best Italian Food

1. Lucrezia

2. Little Italy

3. Café Borgia

28 Best Margarita

1. La Carreta

2. El Salto

3. Casa Del Mar

29 Best Mexican Food

1. El Taco Real

2. El Salto

3. Casa Del Mar

30 Best Pizza

1. Aurelio’s

2. Gelsosomo’s

3. Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery

31 Best Place for Brunch

1. Center for Visual and Performing Arts

2. Sophia’s House of Pancakes

3. Round the Clock

31 Best Place for Breakfast

1. Jelly Pancake House

2. Toast and Jam Breakfast and Lunch Café

3. Sophia’s House of Pancakes

32 Best Polish Food

1. Warsaw Inn

2. Cavalier Inn

3. Dan’s Pierogies

33 Best Sandwich

1. Lincoln Carryouts

2. Panera Bread

3. Butterfingers

33 Best Place for Lunch

1. Panera Bread

2. Schoop’s

3. Bombers BBQ

34 Best Steakhouse

1. The Lighthouse

2. Kelsey’s Steak & Seafood

3. Gino’s Steakhouse

34 Best Seafood

1. The Lighthouse

2. Teibel’s

3. Theo’s Steaks and Seafood

HEALTHCARE

36 Best Cardiology Center

1. Community Cardiology Center

2. CardioSpecialists

3. Cardiovascular Consultants

36 Best Chiropractor

1. Kauffman Chiropractic

2. Trimboli Chiropractic

3. Kostidis Chiropractic Clinic

38 Best Dentist

1. Compton and Broomhead Dental Center

2. Puntillo and Crane Orthopedics

3. Schererville/Chesterton Family Dentistry

38 Best Dermatologists

1. Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana

2. Dermatology Center of Northwest Indiana

3. Dermio Dermatology

39 Best Hearing Center

1. Community Hospital Audiology Services

2. AccuQuest Hearing Center

3. Zounds Hearing

43 Best Orthopedic

1. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

2. Bone and Joint Specialists

3. Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana (OSNI)

43 Best Hospital

1. Community Hospital

2. Franciscan Health Crown Point

3. St. Mary Medical Center

43 Best Pharmacy

1. Walgreens

2. CVS

3. Fagen Pharmacy

44 Best Pediatrician

1. Franciscan Physician Network

2. Community Hospital

3. Kids First Pediatrics

44 Best Podiatrist

1. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

2. Bone and Joint Specialists—Dr. James Hong

3. Friendly Foot Care

45 Best Pain Management

1. Centers for Pain Control

2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

3. Community Hospital Pain Management

46 Best Physical Therapy

1. ATI Physical Therapy

2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

3. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe

48 Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

1. Hartsfield Village

2. Symphony Post Acute Network

3. Residences at Deer Creek

51 Best Spine Care

1. Bone & Joint Specialists—Dr. Zeshan Hyder

2. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

3. Community Spine & Neurosurgery Institute

51 Best Vein Care

1. Centers for Vein Care

2. Cardiovascular Consultants

3. Advanced Vein Clinics

52 Best Vision Care

1. Gailmard Eye Center

2. Vision Point

3. Levin Eye Care Center

53 Best Urgent Care

1. Franciscan ExpressCare

2. Community Hospital Outpatient Centre—St. John

3. Midwest Express

53 Best Women’s Health

1. Community Hospital’s Women’s Diagnostic Center

2. Franciscan Health

3. Franciscan Physician Network

LIVING

54 Best Place to Live in NWI

1. Crown Point

2. Valparaiso

3. St. John

54 Best Place to Volunteer

1. Humane Society Calumet

2. Meals on Wheels

3. Humane Society Northwest Indiana

56 Best Place to Work

1. Centier Bank

2. Community Healthcare System

3. NIPSCO

56 Best Place to Worship

1. Faith Church

2. St. Thomas More Church

3. Bethel Church

SERVICES

57 Best Bank

1. Centier Bank

2. Chase

3. Peoples Bank

57 Best Car Wash

1. Drive & Shine

2. Soft Touch Car Wash

3. Crew Car Wash

57 Best Car Repair Shop

1. Levin Tire & Service Center

2. Tire and Auto Superstore

3. McInnis Automotive Services Inc.

58 Best Financial Advisor

1. Centier Bank

2. Oak Partners

3. Peoples Bank

58 Best Childcare Center

1. Wonder Years Learning Center

2. Growing Kids Learning Center

3. Happy Days Child Care and Learning Center

59 Best Concrete Repair

1. Level Rite Concrete Lifting

2. George’s Concrete Company

3. Davis Concrete Correctors

60 Best Credit Union

1. Tech Credit Union

2. Regional Federal Credit Union

3. Advance Financial Federal Credit Union

60 Best Door & Window Replacement

1. Schillings

2. M&M Home Remodeling Services

3. The Door Store

61 Best Cleaning Service

1. Bryco Services

2. Steam N Gleam

3. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

61 Best Electrician

1. Meyer’s Companies

2. Cliff’s Heating and Air Conditioning

3. Maglish Plumbing, Heating and Electric

62 Best Heating and Cooling

1. Illiana Heating and Air Conditioning

2. Meyer’s Companies

3. Four Seasons Mechanical

64 Best Hotel/B&B

1. Four Winds Hotel

2. Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa

3. The Boulevard Inn & Bistro

64 Best Home Builder

1. Steiner Homes

2. Olthof Homes

3. McFarland Homes

65 Best Insurance Agent

1. Jim Miskovich, State Farm

2. Connie Bernardi—State Farm

3. Barb Gulden—American Family Insurance

65 Best Insurance (Local Agency/Team)

1. Meyers Glaros Group

2. Anton Insurance

3. Rosenwinkel Insurance

66 Best Landscaping/Tree Service

1. Allen Landscape

2. Tim’s Landscape Services

3. R.A.L. Landscaping and Garden Center

66 Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

1. Schillings

2. Von Tobel Lumber and Hardware

3. Maruszczak Appliance

67 Best Law Office

1. Kenneth J. Allen Law Group

2. Tauber Law Offices

3. Theodoros and Rooth, P.C.

67 Best Photographer

1. Kristen Garza—Kg Photography

2. Matt Bigelow Photography

3. Photographic Reality

68 Best Place for an Oil Change

1. Drive & Shine

2. The Duke of Oil

3. Oil Express

68 Best Plumber

1. TLC Plumbing, Inc.

2. Reichelt Plumbing, Inc.

3. Meyer’s Companies

70 Best Real Estate Agent

1. Gina Guarino

2. Bill McCabe

3. David Taylor

70 Best Real Estate (Local Company/Team)

1. McColly Real Estate

2. Prime Real Estate

3. Century 21 Affiliated

71 Best Roofer

1. Korellis Roofing

2. M&M Home Remodeling Services

3. Rogers Roofing

72 Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

1. Munster Animal Hospital

2. St. John Animal Clinic

3. Hobart Animal Clinic

SHOPPING

73 Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop

1. David’s Bridal

2. Something Blue Bridal Boutique

3. Dunhill Tuxedos

73 Best Antique Shop

1. Antiques on Main

2. Spill the Milk Vintage

3. It’s Just Serendipity

73 Best Appliance/Electronics Store

1. Best Buy

2. Maruszczak Appliance

3. Hometown Appliance & Electronics

74 Best Carpet/Flooring Store

1. Cover-Rite Carpets and Design Center

2. Schillings

3. Banter Floors & More

74 Best Car Dealer—New

1. Schepel Auto Group

2. Bosak Honda

3. Mike Anderson Chevrolet

74 Best Car Dealer—Used

1. Schepel Auto Group

2. Mike Anderson Chevrolet

3. Christenson Chevrolet

76 Best Florist

1. Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn

2. The Shrine of Christ’s Passion

3. Little Green Apple Hallmark

76 Best Grocery Stor

1. Strack & Van Til

2. Aldi

3. Meijer

76 Best Gift Boutique

1. Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn

2. Cedar Lake Florist

3. Rosemary’s Heritage Flowers

77 Best Garden/Nursery Store

1. Alsip Home and Nursery

2. Allen Landscape

3. Scheeringa Farms and Greenhouse

77 Best Customer Service

1. Centier Bank

2. Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

3. Strack & Van Til

78 Best Home Improvement Store

1. Menards

2. Home Depot

3. Lowe’s

78 Best Home Décor Store

1. Hobby Lobby

2. Home Goods

3. DeYoung Interiors

78 Best Furniture Store

1. DeYoung Interiors

2. Indiana Furniture & Mattress

3. Darvin Furniture

80 Best Jewelry Store

1. Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

2. Martin Binder Jeweler

3. Highland Jewelers

81 Best Liquor Store

1. Wise Guys Discount Liquors

2. Nick’s Liquors

3. Kennan Liquors

81 Best Lighting Store

1. Menards

2. Dekker Lighting

3. Prestige Lighting, Inc.

82 Best Mattress Store

1. Mattress Firm

2. Indiana Furniture and Mattress

3. Darvin Furniture

82 Best Pet Shop

1. Pet Supplies Plus

2. PetSmart

3. Alsip Home & Nursery

82 Best Women’s Clothing Store

1. Kohl’s

2. Carson Pirie Scott

3. Macy’s

83 Best Motorcycle

1. Calumet Harley-Davidson

2. Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

3. Lake Cycle

83 Best Men’s Clothing Store

1. Kohl’s

2. JCPenney

3. Macy’s

84 Best Place to Buy Produce

1. Meijer

2. Produce Depot

3. Strack & Van Til

84 Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

1. Rob’s Meat Chop and Deli

2. Welch’s Stop and Shop

3. Beef Mart

86 Best Place to Buy Wine

1. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

2. Wise Guys Discount Liquors

3. Strack & Van Til

86 Best Pool Store

1. The Great Escape

2. Caribbean Pools

3. American Sale

87 Best Resale/Consignment Store

1. Once Upon a Child

2. EcoChic

3. Plato’s Closet

88 Best Shoe Store

1. DSW, Inc.

2. Shoe Carnival

3. Barney’s Hub Bootery

88 Best Tire Store

1. Discount Tire

2. Levin Tire & Service Center

3. Tire Barn

88 Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

1. Dick’s Sporting Goods

2. Cabela’s

3. Bass Pro Shop

