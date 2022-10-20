Best Oil Change

Mike's Auto Service
10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4
Mokena
708-478-1616
Since 1982 Mike's Auto Service has been providing auto services for customers in Mokena and surrounding areas. Jim, the owner, prefers using just his first name in explaining why his customers are satisfied.
"Probably the most important reason is that I personally call them back. Also important is giving them an honest quote and servicing their vehicle for what they need and not trying to upsell them for what they don't." Jim says his customers appreciate that when they call, he is the one answering the phone and is the one who worked on their vehicle. “Quite a few people drop off their cars here for an oil change because they don't want to go anywhere else," Jim says.
People are also reading…
Mike's Auto Services is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
SECOND PLACE
Orland Toyota
8505 159th St.
Tinley Park
708-428-2720
THIRD PLACE
Grease Lightning
19149 Wolf Road, Suite B
Mokena
708-479-5151