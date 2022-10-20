 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Oil Change

Best Oil Change

Mike's Auto Service

Mike's Auto Service

10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4

Mokena

708-478-1616

mikesautoservicesmokena.com

Since 1982 Mike's Auto Service has been providing auto services for customers in Mokena and surrounding areas. Jim, the owner, prefers using just his first name in explaining why his customers are satisfied.

"Probably the most important reason is that I personally call them back. Also important is giving them an honest quote and servicing their vehicle for what they need and not trying to upsell them for what they don't." Jim says his customers appreciate that when they call, he is the one answering the phone and is the one who worked on their vehicle. “Quite a few people drop off their cars here for an oil change because they don't want to go anywhere else," Jim says.

Mike's Auto Services is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

SECOND PLACE

Orland Toyota 

8505 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-428-2720

orlandtoyota.com

THIRD PLACE

Grease Lightning

19149 Wolf Road, Suite B

Mokena

708-479-5151

greaselightningmokena.com

