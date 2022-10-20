Best Oil Change

Mike's Auto Service

"Probably the most important reason is that I personally call them back. Also important is giving them an honest quote and servicing their vehicle for what they need and not trying to upsell them for what they don't." Jim says his customers appreciate that when they call, he is the one answering the phone and is the one who worked on their vehicle. “Quite a few people drop off their cars here for an oil change because they don't want to go anywhere else," Jim says.