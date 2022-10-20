 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Orthodontic Clinic

  • 0
Grant Orthodontics

18243 Hardwood Ave.

Homewood

708-799-3030

www.grantortho.com

Dr. Lisa Grant had a clear vision for her practice when she founded Grant Orthodontics.

“From the very beginning, I set out to create a unique specialty practice delivering unparalleled service, while embracing my commitment to serving the families of our community and the surrounding area,” Grant said. “Today, almost 30 years later, my core values of family, fun and philanthropy still guide everything we do at Grant Orthodontics.”

Grant said her team is dedicated to “go the extra smile,” and all patients are treated like family.

“There is no better feeling in the world to me than knowing that I’ve changed someone’s life with the gift of a beautiful smile,” Grant said.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Lisa Eckinstein

Smiles by Dr. Lisa

16624 107th Court

Orland Park

708-460-7556

www.smilesbydrlisa.com

THIRD PLACE

Associated Orthodontics

1860 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-280-4222

www.greatbraces.com

