Orthodontic Specialists
Dr. Koufos & Associates
1734 45th St.
Munster
219-924-1440
9321 Wicker Ave., Suite 201
St. John
219-365-2323
Dr. Michael Koufos and his staff work to get to know all patients and their families, creating relationships that span multiple generations. He knows the importance of family. Orthodontic Specialists also spans multiple generations, with his daughter, Dr. Emily Koufos, serving as a certified orthodontist at the practice.
Together, they have provided braces and Invisalign treatment to more than 14,000 patients since 1988.
“It is vital that our team continues to be the most trustworthy orthodontic provider possible,” he says. “We love providing our patients with beautiful smiles through customized treatment plans that help them reach their goals and expectations.”
SECOND PLACE
Puntillo & Crane Orthodontics
Multiple locations
219-267-1922
THIRD PLACE
AAC Orthodontics
Multiple locations
219-322-8008