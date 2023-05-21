Orthodontic Specialists

Dr. Koufos & Associates

1734 45th St.

Munster

219-924-1440

9321 Wicker Ave., Suite 201

St. John

219-365-2323

Dr. Michael Koufos and his staff work to get to know all patients and their families, creating relationships that span multiple generations. He knows the importance of family. Orthodontic Specialists also spans multiple generations, with his daughter, Dr. Emily Koufos, serving as a certified orthodontist at the practice.

Together, they have provided braces and Invisalign treatment to more than 14,000 patients since 1988.

“It is vital that our team continues to be the most trustworthy orthodontic provider possible,” he says. “We love providing our patients with beautiful smiles through customized treatment plans that help them reach their goals and expectations.”

SECOND PLACE

Puntillo & Crane Orthodontics

Multiple locations

219-267-1922

THIRD PLACE

AAC Orthodontics

Multiple locations

219-322-8008