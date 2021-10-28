Best Orthodontist

Grant Orthodontics

18243 Harwood Ave.

Homewood

708-866-0057

Driven and united by shared values of family, fun and philanthropy, the team at Grant Orthodontics works to create a positive experience for patients.

“We believe in creating a seamless and joyful experience for our patients, utilizing the best new technology while making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” founder Dr. Lisa Grant said. “When we say, ‘We go the extra smile,’ it’s more than a saying. It’s our mantra and commitment to you.”

A Chicago native, Grant has transformed smiles in more than 10,000 patients since 1993. She and her team have won numerous awards for their services, including receiving the Homewood Beautification award for the last three years.