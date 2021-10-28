 Skip to main content
Best Orthodontist
urgent

Best Orthodontist

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series

Grant Orthodontics

18243 Harwood Ave.

Homewood

708-866-0057

grantortho.com

Driven and united by shared values of family, fun and philanthropy, the team at Grant Orthodontics works to create a positive experience for patients.

“We believe in creating a seamless and joyful experience for our patients, utilizing the best new technology while making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” founder Dr. Lisa Grant said. “When we say, ‘We go the extra smile,’ it’s more than a saying. It’s our mantra and commitment to you.”

A Chicago native, Grant has transformed smiles in more than 10,000 patients since 1993. She and her team have won numerous awards for their services, including receiving the Homewood Beautification award for the last three years.

Instilling a culture of giving is an important part of Grant Orthodontics, she said, with team members regularly participating in fundraising and awareness events, volunteering with local organizations and donating to local and national causes.

SECOND PLACE

John M. Damas Ltd.

15100 S. LaGrange Road, Suite 202

Orland Park

708-349-1740

damasorthodontics.com

THIRD PLACE

Burke Orthodontics

10343 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-469-7150

smilesbyburke.com

